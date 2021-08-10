Nextep Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ by Great Place to Work®

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® honored Nextep as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™. Nextep ranked number 27 out of the top 50 companies in the industry.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 463,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 96% of Nextep's employees said the company is a great place to work — 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work celebration at the Nextep office.

"Since our beginning 24 years ago, we have always strived to have a great work environment," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "We're proud of this designation because it means our employees are happy, thriving, and see how we're constantly working to make their lives better."

Nextep has implemented several benefits and policies over the years as employees' needs evolve, from 100% paid health benefits and 12 weeks of paid parental leave to a flex policy of partial work from home. Nextep is incredibly honored to receive this designation coming out of the pandemic. With the challenges all companies faced last year — maintaining culture in a virtual environment, learning how to communicate in different ways effectively, and staying in touch with employees' needs — this designation solidifies what Nextep strives to be: a people-first company.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies are proof that strong company culture is not restricted to the physical workplace," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic and remote work, employees at these companies say they feel supported by their leaders, connected to their colleagues, and that managers bring out the best in everyone."

