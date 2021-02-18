Nextep Once Again Receives the SOC 1®, Type 2 Certification

NORMAN, Okla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep is excited to announce that the company has once again received the coveted SOC 1®, Type 2 certification! The SOC 1®, Type 2 audit process analyzes the controls that affect users' financial reporting. Working with UHY LLP (UHY), a licensed CPA firm specializing in audits to complete the certification, Nextep again displays how the company continues to meet premiere industry standards.

This strenuous audit provides Nextep clients with peace of mind knowing that there are extensive procedures and controls in place to protect all of their information and that the company conducts its services professionally.

"Elevating and enriching the lives of our clients is what we do at Nextep every day, and protecting their data is crucial to providing them the exceptional service they've come to expect from us," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "This SOC report showcases our relentless commitment to the well-being of our clients and how we continue to be a partner they can trust."

Nextep proudly displays an extensive list of certifications; it also holds an Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) and Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) accreditations as a commitment to transparency and honoring their client's trust. After adding the newest SOC certification to the list, Nextep clients have even more assurance that their information is managed safely and efficiently.

Nextep will continue to place the trust of its clients at the heart of everything they do, and this SOC 1®, Type 2 certification is another example of the company's commitment to transparency and elevating and enriching the lives of the people they serve.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

