Nextep Opens Second Office in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of success and growth, Nextep announces it has expanded its services in the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex. The company has opened its second location, doubling-down on their efforts and presence in the growing market.

Nextep is a CPEO, or certified professional employer organization. Nextep works with small and mid-sized businesses to give them big-company benefits, from health coverage and payroll processing to risk management and human resources.

Nextep's CEO and Founder, Brian Fayak, has been dedicated to the growth of the company in Texas since it began. His commitment to serving small businesses alongside Nextep's innovative and powerful technology has led to significant growth in the DFW market.

"As we continue to expand, we look at communities that are advancing and adopting new technology," said Fayak. "When we saw an opportunity to better serve a community we have roots in, it was an easy decision to open a second location and grow our team there."

Through Nextep's technology platform, clients can manage all of their human resource needs in one place. Payroll, benefits, and HR support are available to admins and employees at the click of a button.

With an increasing client base and proven success in the area, it was a natural growth for the Oklahoma-based employer services company. Lindsey Christopher, one of Nextep's regional sales managers, was so invested in the growth that she moved to DFW to lead the new market.

"When we had the chance to expand, especially in such an amazing market, we seized the opportunity," said Christopher. "I couldn't be happier to continue to build our team here and work for the people of Dallas. There's so much talent here, so many more businesses that we'll get to serve, it's exciting."

Nextep has been serving clients in DFW since the company began in 1997, and is the second-longest tenured PEO in Texas. With a market this expansive, Nextep jumped at the opportunity to grow with the thriving community.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

