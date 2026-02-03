Nextep Secures Second Consecutive ClearlyRated Best of HR Services Award

NORMAN, Okla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep , a leading HR services firm, announced today that they have won the Best of HR Services® Award for the second consecutive year for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

Nextep's NPS is an impressive 56% higher than the industry average. The company received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.4% of its clients - greatly exceeding the industry average of 55%.

"Either you're a client-focused organization, or you're not, and at Nextep, it's in our DNA," said Brian Fayak, President and CEO of Nextep. "It's our collective responsibility to enhance people's lives by empowering small businesses, and I am so proud of our team and their continued commitment to providing industry-leading customer service."

Nextep's client-first approach is deeply ingrained in its culture and is a major differentiator in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) space. Their award-winning team provides the expert guidance and meaningful partnership businesses need to navigate today's most difficult challenges with confidence.

"It's an honor to introduce Nextep as a 2026 Best of HR Services award winner," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "This company keeps client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of HR Services, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements."

About Nextep

Nextep is a leading provider of human resources solutions, offering a comprehensive, tech-forward suite of services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Nextep helps businesses of all sizes thrive. For more information on how a PEO helps a business, visit nextep.com/services/peo .

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of HR Services™

ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

