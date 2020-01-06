Nextep Sets Up Shop in the Windy City

NORMAN, Okla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying on track with its commitment to growth, Nextep is opening a new office in Chicago, Illinois. This expansion allows Nextep to enhance its focus on partnering with businesses in the Chicago area.

"We're thrilled to be expanding into Illinois," said Brian Fayak, Nextep's founder and CEO. "It was a natural step for us to grow into the Chicago market. It's a thriving city, offering promising talent and a community that eagerly embraces business and technological innovation."

Nextep, Inc.

One of Nextep's founding values is entrepreneurial spirit, and few cities embody that like Chicago – openly embracing change, thriving on action, and working to make change that matters.

Chicago is home to multiple Fortune 500 companies and has become a hub for startups getting off the ground, as well as large corporations looking to expand/relocate. With a concentration of universities producing top talent and the location of many of Nextep's tech partners, Chicago is ideal for Nextep's expansion and continued growth.

Nextep is passionate about elevating the employment experience by giving its partners access to innovative technology and world-class customer support. Through its end-to-end HR services, Nextep works to make the lives of its clients easier so they can focus on building successful businesses. Nextep continues to champion technology through the implementation and growth of its mobile app, committed to providing exceptional service and support to customers anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"As a growing company, we couldn't be more excited to join an already powerful market with such capacity for growth," said Adam Graham, Nextep's chief sales and marketing officer. "For the past two decades, Nextep has provided exceptional services to our clients all over the U.S. We are rapidly growing and developing solutions to meet the needs of an ever-changing world, and we're ready to bring our dedication to Chicago."

Nextep is grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Chicago community and looks forward to working with businesses and organizations positively impacting the people who live, work, and play in the area.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps businesses, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

Nextep, Inc.

1800 N. Interstate Dr.

Norman, OK 73072

www.nextep.com

Phone 888.811.5150

resources@nextep.com

Contact

Christy Hrencher

Office 405.928.2318

chrencher@nextep.com

Related Images

nextep-opens-new-office-in-chicago.png

Nextep Opens New Office in Chicago

SOURCE Nextep, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nextep.com

