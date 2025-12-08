NextEra Energy and Google Cloud Announce Landmark Strategic Energy and Technology Partnership to Accelerate AI Growth and Transform the Energy Industry

NextEra Energy and Google to partner on multiple sites across the United States to scale multiple gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity and energy infrastructure

Google Cloud to power NextEra Energy's enterprise-wide digital transformation

NextEra Energy and Google will collaborate to enhance NextEra Energy's AI solutions and to accelerate joint go-to-market activities to modernize the energy sector

JUNO BEACH, Fla. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy and Google Cloud today announced a significant expansion in their long-standing energy and technology collaboration. Together, the companies will partner to develop multiple, new gigawatt (GW)-scale data center campuses with accompanying generation and capacity. The two companies will also collaborate on NextEra Energy's enterprise-wide digital transformation, using Google Cloud AI and infrastructure, to accelerate the company's industry-leading technological innovation and AI deployment.

In addition, NextEra Energy and Google Cloud will collaborate to enhance these technological innovations and AI developments to accelerate go to market. These efforts aim to transform the energy sector, supporting accelerated buildouts of data centers and the energy infrastructure supporting them.

"Our partnership with Google exemplifies this very singular moment when energy and technology are becoming inextricably intertwined," said NextEra Energy chairman and CEO John Ketchum. "Together, we intend to build data center capacity and energy infrastructure at scale, advance cutting-edge technology and reimagine how energy companies operate. By combining NextEra Energy's unmatched skills as America's leading energy infrastructure builder and operator, with Google's world-class technology expertise, we will help transform the energy sector."

"Working with NextEra Energy to power our infrastructure growth further strengthens our long-standing collaboration and will help us meet increasing demand from our customers as they deploy AI technologies at scale," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. "By infusing NextEra Energy's deep domain expertise with Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, platform and models, we can together support the digital future of energy infrastructure."

Technology collaboration

The first commercial product is expected to be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace by mid-2026. The work will include:

Dynamic, AI-enhanced field operations: By integrating Google's generative and agentic AI capabilities with NextEra Energy's asset data, NextEra Energy will more accurately predict equipment issues and proactively respond by navigating supply chain bottlenecks, crew availability and weather disruptions to schedule the right crew at the right time, keeping crews safe and the lights on, while reducing costs for its own company and for its customers.





By integrating Google's generative and agentic AI capabilities with NextEra Energy's asset data, NextEra Energy will more accurately predict equipment issues and proactively respond by navigating supply chain bottlenecks, crew availability and weather disruptions to schedule the right crew at the right time, keeping crews safe and the lights on, while reducing costs for its own company and for its customers. Enabling a more reliable and resilient grid: Storms, unprecedented growth and aging assets all present unique challenges to today's grid. Pairing NextEra Energy's capabilities with Google's latest time-series open source forecasting model (TimesFM 2.5), weather forecasting model (WeatherNext 2) and security-constrained power flow modeling will give NextEra Energy and its customers better insights into system optimization opportunities, enhancing utilities' planning and grid management efforts to keep costs affordable while making electric service more reliable and resilient.

Strategic data center development

The companies have also agreed to jointly develop multiple GW-scale data center campuses across the United States. This collaborative approach will enable the rapid development of the land, load interconnection and supporting generation and capacity resources needed to deliver continued data center growth. The companies are currently developing the first three campuses and are collaborating to identify additional locations and expansion plans.

This announcement builds on an existing, longstanding relationship between NextEra Energy and Google, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the country's AI, technology and energy leadership. The two companies already have approximately 3.5 GW in operation or contracted. Most recently, the companies announced the restart of the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa followed by two new long-term power purchase agreements to add 600 megawatts of clean energy capacity to Oklahoma's electricity grid to support Google's technology infrastructure.

