NextEra Energy announces appointment of Geoffrey S. Martha to board of directors

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced the appointment of Geoffrey S. Martha to its board of directors.

"We're pleased to welcome Geoff to the NextEra Energy board of directors," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "With extensive finance and business expertise, Geoff brings to our board a proven track record as a leader and strategist in capital markets, global business, technology and manufacturing. Under Geoff's leadership, Medtronic is leveraging the latest in cutting-edge technologies to transform its business, including manufacturing processes, robotics, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We look forward to benefitting from his valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and position the company to meet the increasing demand for electricity across the United States."

Mr. Martha is chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic plc, a global healthcare technology company (Medtronic). He assumed the role of CEO on April 27, 2020, and became chairman of the board on Dec. 11, 2020. Prior to his role as chairman and CEO, he served as president of Medtronic from November 2019 to April 2020 and joined the board of directors in November 2019. Previously, Mr. Martha served as Medtronic's executive vice president and president of Restorative Therapies Group, a role he held from August 2015 to November 2019. Mr. Martha also served as senior vice president of strategy and business development of Medtronic from January 2015 to August 2015 and of Medtronic, Inc, a subsidiary of Medtronic, from August 2011 to August 2015. Prior to that, he served as managing director of business development at GE Healthcare from April 2007 to July 2011; general manager for GE Capital Technology Finance Services from November 2003 to March 2007; senior vice president of business development for GE Capital Vendor Financial Services from February 2002 to October 2003; general manager for GE Capital Colonial Pacific Leasing from February 2001 to January 2002; and vice president of business development for Potomac Federal, the GE Capital federal financing investment bank from May 1998 to January 2001.

Mr. Martha is an active member of the global business community, sitting on the Business Roundtable and the World Economic Forum's International Business Council, as well as serving on the board of directors for the U.S.-China Business Council and as treasurer for AdvaMed. He is also a member of the board of trustees for the Asia Society, and president of the executive committee of the board of directors for the Minnesota Business Partnership.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.