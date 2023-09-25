NextEra Energy announces appointment of Maria G. Henry to board of directors

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced the appointment of Maria G. Henry to its board of directors.

"We're pleased to welcome Maria to the NextEra Energy board of directors," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Maria brings to our board a wealth of finance and business expertise, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader and strategist in consumer-facing businesses and technology companies. We look forward to benefitting from her valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and position the company to lead the decarbonization of the U.S. economy."

Ms. Henry was chief financial officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2015 through April 2022, and served as executive vice president and senior advisor of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2022 until her retirement in September 2022. Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Ms. Henry was executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Hillshire Brands Company, formerly known as Sara Lee Corporation, from 2012 to 2014. She was the chief financial officer of Sara Lee's North American Retail and Foodservice business from 2011 to 2012. Prior to Sara Lee, Ms. Henry held various senior leadership positions in finance and strategy in three portfolio companies of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, most recently as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Culligan International. She also held senior finance roles in several technology companies and began her career at General Electric.

Ms. Henry serves on the boards of directors of NIKE, Inc. and General Mills, Inc. She previously served on the board of directors of Kimberly-Clark de México. Ms. Henry holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Maryland.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

