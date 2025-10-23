NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

NextEra Energy

Oct 23, 2025, 16:15 ET

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.5665 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2025.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns one of the largest energy infrastructure development companies in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NRC Authorizes NextEra Energy's Point Beach Nuclear Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

NRC Authorizes NextEra Energy's Point Beach Nuclear Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved subsequent license renewal for Point Beach Nuclear Plant Units 1 and 2, extending...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics