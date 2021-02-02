NextEra Energy is once again recognized as No. 1 in its industry on Fortune's list of 'World's Most Admired Companies'

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. announced it has been named to Fortune's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry for the 14th time in 15 years. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, also tied for the highest overall company score across all industries in Florida.

"We are extremely honored to receive once again Fortune's prestigious recognition as a leader within our industry," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. "Every day, our diverse team empowered by an inclusive culture embraces the opportunity to challenge old ways of doing things and generate innovative solutions to our energy challenges. Through the hard work, perseverance and commitment to excellence of our employees, we are shaping how energy is produced and delivered while advancing a sustainable energy future. At NextEra Energy, we have the best team in the industry, and this recognition, once again, is a reflection of their success in executing our long-term strategy of generating clean, renewable energy, while protecting the environment and giving back to the community for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and communities."

In the electric and gas utilities industry, NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 for eight of the nine rated attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Performance highlights for NextEra Energy include:

Leading the world in wind, solar and battery storage energy – NextEra Energy is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. NextEra Energy Resources continues to advance its position as the leading developer and operator of wind, solar and battery storage projects, more than doubling the amount of total renewables megawatts commissioned in 2020 versus the previous year, and executing on the largest construction program in its history. FPL, a national leader in solar energy, is ahead of schedule in its plan to install more than 30 million solar panels by 2030, as part of the company's groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan, which is one of the world's largest solar expansions. In 2020, FPL made history with 14 new solar energy centers under construction across Florida exceeding its previous peak of simultaneously constructing 10 solar energy centers in 2019. In 2020, FPL also continued development of the world's largest integrated solar-powered battery system, which is expected to begin serving customers at the end of 2021.

– NextEra Energy is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. NextEra Energy Resources continues to advance its position as the leading developer and operator of wind, solar and battery storage projects, more than doubling the amount of total renewables megawatts commissioned in 2020 versus the previous year, and executing on the largest construction program in its history. FPL, a national leader in solar energy, is ahead of schedule in its plan to install more than 30 million solar panels by 2030, as part of the company's groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan, which is one of the world's largest solar expansions. In 2020, FPL made history with 14 new solar energy centers under construction across Florida exceeding its previous peak of simultaneously constructing 10 solar energy centers in 2019. In 2020, FPL also continued development of the world's largest integrated solar-powered battery system, which is expected to begin serving customers at the end of 2021. Investing in American infrastructure – NextEra Energy invested more than $14 billion in clean energy infrastructure in 2020 and more than $90 billion over the last decade. We are one of the largest capital investors across any industry in the U.S. over this period.

– NextEra Energy invested more than in clean energy infrastructure in 2020 and more than over the last decade. We are one of the largest capital investors across any industry in the U.S. over this period. Providing outstanding value for shareholders – NextEra Energy has a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders. For the 15 years ending Dec. 31, 2020 , NextEra Energy delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 1,082%, compared to 311% for the S&P 500 Utilities and 252% for the S&P 500 Index.

– NextEra Energy has a long-term track record of delivering value to shareholders. For the 15 years ending , NextEra Energy delivered a total shareholder return of approximately 1,082%, compared to 311% for the S&P 500 Utilities and 252% for the S&P 500 Index. Respecting our environment – In 2019, NextEra Energy achieved emissions rates of SO2, NOx and CO2 that were 93%, 72% and 47% lower, respectively, than the average U.S. utility sector. The company's goal is to reduce its CO2 emissions rate by 67% by 2025, from a 2005 baseline. In our view, no company in any industry has done more to reduce carbon emissions and to confront climate change than NextEra Energy.

– In 2019, NextEra Energy achieved emissions rates of SO2, NOx and CO2 that were 93%, 72% and 47% lower, respectively, than the average U.S. utility sector. The company's goal is to reduce its CO2 emissions rate by 67% by 2025, from a 2005 baseline. In our view, no company in any industry has done more to reduce carbon emissions and to confront climate change than NextEra Energy. Providing outstanding customer value – Consistently one of the nation's cleanest and most reliable electric utilities with bills approximately 30% below the national average and among the lowest of all 54 electric providers in the state of Florida, FPL is focused on creating innovative solutions to drive down costs and continue to improve tangible benefits for its more than 5.6 million customers.

– Consistently one of the nation's cleanest and most reliable electric utilities with bills approximately 30% below the national average and among the lowest of all 54 electric providers in the state of Florida, FPL is focused on creating innovative solutions to drive down costs and continue to improve tangible benefits for its more than 5.6 million customers. Providing outstanding reliability – In 2020, FPL delivered its best-ever service reliability and was named the winner of the ReliabilityOne™ National Reliability Excellence Award for fifth time in six years. Gulf Power also delivered its best-ever service reliability in 2020 and won its first-ever ReliabilityOne® award, claiming the Outstanding Reliability Performance Award for the Southeast suburban/rural service area, on the merits of marked improvements in reliability since it joined the NextEra Energy family of companies. These recognitions, presented by PA Consulting, reflect FPL's and Gulf Power's continued efforts to strengthen the energy grid and invest in innovative smart grid technology.

– In 2020, FPL delivered its best-ever service reliability and was named the winner of the ReliabilityOne™ National Reliability Excellence Award for fifth time in six years. Gulf Power also delivered its best-ever service reliability in 2020 and won its first-ever ReliabilityOne® award, claiming the Outstanding Reliability Performance Award for the Southeast suburban/rural service area, on the merits of marked improvements in reliability since it joined the NextEra Energy family of companies. These recognitions, presented by PA Consulting, reflect FPL's and Gulf Power's continued efforts to strengthen the energy grid and invest in innovative smart grid technology. Responding to unprecedented natural disasters – In 2020, FPL and Gulf Power were both recognized by the Edison Electric Institute for their support in severe weather restoration efforts. Gulf Power received the EEI Emergency Recovery Award for efforts in restoring power following Hurricane Sally in late September 2020 . Expected to make landfall in Louisiana , the Category 2 hurricane made a sudden, overnight turn to the east with the eye wall striking the Pensacola area with 105 mph winds.

– In 2020, FPL and Gulf Power were both recognized by the Edison Electric Institute for their support in severe weather restoration efforts. Gulf Power received the EEI Emergency Recovery Award for efforts in restoring power following Hurricane Sally in late . Expected to make landfall in , the Category 2 hurricane made a sudden, overnight turn to the east with the eye wall striking the area with 105 mph winds. Responding to the global pandemic – As it has from the moment COVID-19 became widespread in March 2020 , FPL remains committed to supporting customers experiencing hardship due to the pandemic and the resulting economic uncertainty. To date, FPL has provided customers approximately $75 million in relief through various programs and initiatives.

Fortune's annual list is based on ratings from executives, directors and analysts, who rate the highest-revenue companies within their industry on nine criteria including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

View the complete results for Fortune's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

