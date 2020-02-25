NextEra Energy is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th time

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been recognized once again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company, Gulf Power Company and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is one of only 14 current honorees in the world to achieve this prestigious honor 13 or more times and one of only nine companies in the energy and utilities sector worldwide to receive the recognition this year.

"We are pleased to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th time," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our team of nearly 15,000 employees who are living our corporate values of being committed to excellence, doing the right thing and treating people with respect, while helping build a sustainable energy era that is affordable, efficient and clean. Doing what's right has always been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of how we conduct business, and our commitment to continuous improvement drives us to develop innovative, industry-leading solutions to solve the world's toughest energy challenges."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient® that includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe in an objective, consistent and standardized manner.

"Congratulations to NextEra Energy for earning this recognition for the 13th time," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere chief executive officer. "NextEra Energy is a leader in its industry that continues to demonstrate its commitment to integrity and high ethical standards while delivering clean and reliable energy to customers and growing shareholder value."

In 2020, Ethisphere Institute recognized 132 honorees spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. Explore the full list of 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This recognition from Ethisphere follows the recent announcement that NextEra Energy was ranked No. 1 overall among electric and gas utilities on Fortune's 2020 list of the "Most Admired Companies" for the 13th time in 14 years. Additionally, NextEra Energy was recognized among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management, as well as among the top 10 companies worldwide for social responsibility and use of corporate assets. In January, NextEra Energy was also recognized by Forbes on its list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

