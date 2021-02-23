NextEra Energy is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 14th time

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been recognized once again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is one of only 13 current honorees in the world to achieve this prestigious honor 14 or more times and one of only nine companies in the energy and utilities sector worldwide to receive the recognition this year.

"We are pleased to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 14th time," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "This recognition demonstrates once again our team of nearly 15,000 employees' commitment to excellence, doing the right thing and treating people with respect. This honor aligns with our passion to challenge the old ways of doing things and generate innovative solutions to our energy challenges, shaping how energy is produced and delivered on this continent while advancing a sustainable energy era."

The World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient® that includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe in an objective, consistent and standardized manner.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at NextEra Energy for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

In 2021, Ethisphere Institute recognized 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. Explore the full list of 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This recognition from Ethisphere follows the recent announcement that NextEra Energy was ranked No. 1 overall among electric and gas utilities on Fortune's 2021 list of the "Most Admired Companies" for the 14th time in 15 years. In the electric and gas utilities industry, NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 for eight of the nine rated attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

