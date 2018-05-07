NextEra Energy named one of America's Best Employers for third consecutive year

Working with research firm Statista, Forbes asked 30,000 U.S. workers employed by large companies to determine on a numerical scale how likely they would be to recommend their employer – and other employers in their respective industries – to someone else.

"I've long held the belief that at NextEra Energy, our people are our greatest asset," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "We take great pride in being an organization where our corporate values – committed to excellence, do the right thing and treat people with respect – are the driving force behind all that we do. Importantly, we are steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement, particularly as we help shape America's energy era through the development of innovative, industry-leading solutions for our customers, shareholders and other key stakeholders."

Highlights of NextEra Energy's efforts to maintain a great place to work include:

Industry leadership in energy infrastructure – NextEra Energy is one of America's largest infrastructure investors. Its employees grow the company's position as the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, and continue to execute a customer value proposition that is among the very best of any electric utility in the U.S.

– NextEra Energy is one of America's largest infrastructure investors. Its employees grow the company's position as the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, and continue to execute a customer value proposition that is among the very best of any electric utility in the U.S. Innovation – NextEra Energy has been named one of the top 20 companies in the world for innovation by Fortune. The company's commitment to continuous improvement drives the development of industry-leading solutions to complex challenges, such as the company's recently awarded development of a new smart meter data method used to predict power outages before they occur.

– NextEra Energy has been named one of the top 20 companies in the world for innovation by Fortune. The company's commitment to continuous improvement drives the development of industry-leading solutions to complex challenges, such as the company's recently awarded development of a new smart meter data method used to predict power outages before they occur. Health and well-being – NextEra Energy makes it a priority to focus on the health and well-being of its employees and their families. The company has nearly 60 on-site fitness centers, on-campus health centers, nutrition programs, and offers fitness rebates and health incentives.

– NextEra Energy makes it a priority to focus on the health and well-being of its employees and their families. The company has nearly 60 on-site fitness centers, on-campus health centers, nutrition programs, and offers fitness rebates and health incentives. Learning and development – NextEra Energy encourages continuous improvement and provides a variety of learning opportunities for employees through NextEra University and other venues.

– NextEra Energy encourages continuous improvement and provides a variety of learning opportunities for employees through NextEra University and other venues. Diversity and inclusion – NextEra Energy has been honored for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and was recently named to Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity. NextEra Energy has also been honored three times in Florida for its employment and support of U.S. military veterans.

– NextEra Energy has been honored for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and was recently named to Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity. NextEra Energy has also been honored three times in for its employment and support of U.S. military veterans. Community involvement – NextEra Energy is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves through volunteer activities, supporting education, driving economic development by investing in energy infrastructure and creating jobs, and giving financially to important community causes.

This honor from Forbes is the latest recognition for NextEra Energy. Earlier this year, NextEra Energy was named No. 1 in its sector to Fortune's list of "Most Admired Companies" for the 11th time in 12 years and ranked among the top 20 companies worldwide for innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility and long-term investment value. In addition, NextEra Energy recently was recognized by Ethisphere Institute as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, becoming one of only 20 companies in the world to have achieved this honor 11 or more times.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company with consolidated revenues of approximately $17.2 billion, operates approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada as of year-end 2017. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy's principal subsidiaries are Florida Power & Light Company, which serves approximately 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2018 list of "World's Most Admired Companies." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

