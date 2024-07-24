NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2024 financial results available on partnership's website

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its second-quarter 2024 financial results in a news release available on the partnership's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Brian Bolster, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the second-quarter 2024 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners' strategy emphasizes acquiring, managing and owning contracted clean energy assets with stable, long-term cash flows with a focus on renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns, or has a partial ownership interest in, a portfolio of contracted renewable energy assets consisting of wind, solar and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

