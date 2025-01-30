NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 in its industry on Fortune's list of 'World's Most Admired Companies'

Company is meeting the country's increasing energy demand with all forms of energy, growing the economy, keeping electricity prices as low as possible for customers and supporting the communities its projects call home.

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year where the company generated more electricity and invested more in energy infrastructure than any other company, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been named No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2025 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the 17th time in 19 years.

"This recognition would not be possible without the relentless dedication, creativity and hard work of our more than 16,000 employees, who constantly uphold our company's 100-year legacy by driving innovation and excellence in our industry," said John Ketchum, NextEra Energy chairman, president and CEO. "Energy demand is growing exponentially, and we have the scale, experience and technology to deliver. With our ability to quickly deliver renewables plus storage to meet growing power demand and also pair gas-fired generation for capacity, we're right where we need to be to power America today and tomorrow. I couldn't be prouder to be part of such an extraordinary team committed to securing America's energy independence and dominance."

Fortune's annual list is based on ratings from executives, directors and analysts, who rate the highest-revenue companies within their industry on nine criteria, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Performance highlights for NextEra Energy include:

Leading in energy innovation and infrastructure – NextEra Energy continues to spearhead the energy industry through cutting-edge innovations and substantial infrastructure investments. Over the last decade, the company has invested more than $150 billion in the nation's energy infrastructure, from upgrading its existing nuclear plants for increased energy output to building natural gas pipelines, natural gas-fired generation, battery energy storage and renewables.

– NextEra Energy continues to spearhead the energy industry through cutting-edge innovations and substantial infrastructure investments. Over the last decade, the company has invested more than in the nation's energy infrastructure, from upgrading its existing nuclear plants for increased energy output to building natural gas pipelines, natural gas-fired generation, battery energy storage and renewables. Delivering economic benefits and supporting rural America – NextEra Energy creates jobs and generates significant tax revenue across America, including in rural communities. Over the past decade, the company has paid nearly $8 billion in annual property taxes and more than $1.6 billion in annual land payments. It operates in 49 states and has more than 16,000 employees.

– NextEra Energy creates jobs and generates significant tax revenue across America, including in rural communities. Over the past decade, the company has paid nearly in annual property taxes and more than in annual land payments. It operates in 49 states and has more than 16,000 employees. Expanding energy capacity – NextEra Energy delivers more electricity to American homes and businesses than any other company. It is the owner of the nation's largest natural gas fleet, one of the largest nuclear generators in the world and generates more American-made renewable energy than anyone else. Its diverse energy generation keeps electricity prices low. Last year, NextEra Energy placed into service roughly 8.7 gigawatts (GW) of new renewables and storage projects and plans to invest over the next four years roughly $120 billion , which would grow its fleet to roughly 121 GW.

– NextEra Energy delivers more electricity to American homes and businesses than any other company. It is the owner of the nation's largest natural gas fleet, one of the largest nuclear generators in the world and generates more American-made renewable energy than anyone else. Its diverse energy generation keeps electricity prices low. Last year, NextEra Energy placed into service roughly 8.7 gigawatts (GW) of new renewables and storage projects and plans to invest over the next four years roughly , which would grow its fleet to roughly 121 GW. Driving operational excellence and reliability – NextEra Energy owns the largest electric utility in the U.S. with one of the lowest bills in the nation, more than 30% below the national average in one of the fastest-growing states. Its innovations in smart grid technology helped avoid 2.7 million outages in 2024 and its best-in-class non-fuel operations and maintenance costs are 50% better than the second-best in its peer group, saving customers over $24 each month on a typical 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential bill compared to an average-performing utility.

– NextEra Energy owns the largest electric utility in the U.S. with one of the lowest bills in the nation, more than 30% below the national average in one of the fastest-growing states. Its innovations in smart grid technology helped avoid 2.7 million outages in 2024 and its best-in-class non-fuel operations and maintenance costs are 50% better than the second-best in its peer group, saving customers over each month on a typical 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential bill compared to an average-performing utility. Strategic focus on the future – NextEra Energy announced a new framework agreement with GE Vernova to develop natural gas generation projects paired with renewable energy and storage. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to identify locations on the grid that would benefit from new gas-fired generation, enhancing the ability to deliver integrated power solutions for customers. NextEra Energy is also making significant progress in evaluating the recommissioning of Iowa's only nuclear power plant, Duane Arnold Energy Center, with potential plant operations resuming by the end of 2028.

