NextEra Energy recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that 'Change the World'

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that Fortune has recognized the company on its 2021 list of companies that "Change the World." The annual list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. NextEra Energy is the only U.S. gas and electric utility to be recognized. This recognition is a testament to NextEra Energy's best-in-class position in the renewable energy sector and its strong commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. Combining these advantages with a low-cost operating platform, one of the strongest credit ratings and balance sheets in the sector, and a strategy that is built to capitalize on ongoing clean energy transition within the industry, NextEra Energy is well positioned to drive long-term shareholder value over the coming years.

"We are honored to be named once again by Fortune as one of the companies that is changing the world," said Jim Robo, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy. "We believe that no company in any industry has done more than NextEra Energy to reduce carbon emissions and to address climate change, yet every day we strive to do better. Our team of 15,000 talented professionals comes to work every day focused on how we can improve the way we do business so that we can deliver even more value to our customers and the communities we serve. By investing in smart infrastructure and innovative clean energy solutions, we are leading the transition to a sustainable energy future that is affordable, reliable and green, while helping to decarbonize the entire U.S. economy."

This is the second time that NextEra Energy has been recognized on Fortune's "Change the World" list. Fortune evaluates and ranks companies on measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation and corporate integration. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest U.S. utility company by market capitalization, and NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.GulfPower.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

