NextEra Energy Resources and Basin Electric Power Cooperative announce collaboration to bring responsible growth, jobs and economic benefits to North Dakota through development of the River Run Energy Center

JUNO BEACH, Fla. and BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin Electric) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the joint development of a new combined-cycle natural gas-fueled generation facility in Basin Electric's North Dakota service territory. The project, developed under Basin Electric's Large Load Commercial Program, would serve as the foundation for a multi-gigawatt data center campus.

In October, the companies submitted an application to the Southwest Power Pool Expedited Resource Adequacy Study process to evaluate interconnection and transmission requirements, a key milestone in advancing the project.

North Dakota continues to attract businesses and industries seeking reliable, cost-effective electricity and robust energy infrastructure. With a planned capacity of approximately 1,450 megawatts, the proposed facility would help meet demand from large-scale technology infrastructure such as data centers. If successful, the project is expected to create significant job opportunities and generate substantial tax revenue for local communities, all while working to minimize electricity rate impacts across the region.

"Basin Electric and NextEra Energy Resources' collaboration reflects the Trump Administration's forward-thinking approach needed to responsibly support technology growth," said U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Leslie Beyer. "Under Secretary Burgum's leadership, we are enabling data centers and other large-scale technology users to fund their own generation. This model supports innovation, strengthens America's energy security and helps keep electricity affordable for consumers – all while positioning the U.S. to lead in the global AI race."

"This is a win-win for North Dakota," said North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong. "We've always been a leader in responsible growth. By working with industry leaders like NextEra Energy Resources and Basin Electric, we're ensuring North Dakota remains at the forefront of innovation and powering America's growth – creating jobs, attracting technology investment and strengthening our communities for generations to come."

"North Dakota is seeing strong interest from technology and industrial companies, and our Large Load Commercial Program ensures we can meet that demand responsibly," said Basin Electric CEO and General Manager Todd Brickhouse. "This project, developed through the Large Load Commercial Program, creates the framework needed to serve new, high-demand energy users, like data centers, while insulating existing cooperative members from significant cost increases."

"NextEra Energy Resources is excited to collaborate with Basin Electric and its cooperative members to deliver a cost-effective American energy solution that supports innovation and economic growth," said NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO Brian Bolster. "This structure where data centers essentially fund their own generation, which we are using nationwide, and most recently in Iowa at our Duane Arnold facility, enables North Dakota to attract technology infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact."

Basin Electric's Large Load Commercial Program is designed to reliably serve new, high-demand energy users while ensuring developmental and operational costs are covered by the large load that requires them. This structured approach allows Basin Electric to responsibly support regional economic growth and emerging energy opportunities while creating long-term value for its cooperative membership.

For NextEra Energy Resources, the potential project underscores its long-standing commitment to North Dakota. Since 2003, the company has invested more than $3.7 billion in energy infrastructure across the state.

About NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, together with its affiliated entities, ("NextEra Energy Resources") is the largest energy infrastructure developer in the U.S. With approximately 33,410 megawatts of net generating capacity in operation as of year-end 2024, the company develops and operates a diverse portfolio that includes renewables, battery storage, natural gas and nuclear. NextEra Energy Resources builds and operates electric transmission assets, is a leading supplier of natural gas and power, develops natural gas plants, and delivers integrated energy and technology services to utilities and businesses across the U.S. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit: www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

About Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Basin Electric is a member-owned, regional cooperative headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. It generates and transmits electricity to 139-member rural electric systems in nine states: Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. These member systems distribute electricity to about 3 million members. Learn more at www.basinelectric.com.

