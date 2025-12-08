NextEra Energy Resources and Meta Strengthen American Energy Leadership

JUNO BEACH, Fla. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, one of America's largest energy infrastructure developers, and Meta Platforms Inc. (Meta), one of the world's leading technology companies, have reached approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy contracts. The 2.5-GW milestone was reached with the signing of 11 power purchase agreements (PPA) and two energy storage agreements (ESA).

Powering American innovation across the country: NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, and Meta executed PPAs enabling 2.1 GW of clean energy through nine solar projects across three markets:

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)

Southwest Power Pool (SPP)

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Electricity for New Mexico: Additionally, NextEra Energy Resources, through four projects, two PPAs and two ESAs, in Valencia and De Baca counties, is providing 190 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 168 MW of battery storage to support the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) system through PNM's Rate 36B. Rate 36B allows Meta and other customers to contract for and support clean energy projects on PNM's system more efficiently and match its operations with 100% clean energy.

A word from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: "The NextEra Energy Resources, Meta and PNM collaboration in New Mexico demonstrates, once again, our state's leadership in clean energy and economic development. New Mexico is driving new investments in energy and data centers that are expanding our economy, empowering our workforce and advancing American infrastructure."

Investing in America: In total, the 2.5 GW across 13 projects are scheduled to come online between 2026 and 2028, creating up to 2,440 construction jobs, driving local economic growth and spurring innovation.

A word from Urvi Parekh, head of energy at Meta: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources in advancing energy infrastructure and storage solutions. The integration of 2.1 GW across ERCOT, SPP and MISO, along with more than 350 MW from the three-way collaboration with PNM in New Mexico, to support our data center operations, demonstrate how industry cooperation can drive technological progress and strengthen America's energy infrastructure."

A word from Brian Bolster, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources: "As one of America's largest energy infrastructure builders, NextEra Energy Resources is powering America's technology growth with new energy infrastructure. The company has actively engaged with hyperscalers to support their data center operations and further drive America's leadership. We are incredibly excited to grow our collaboration with Meta, one of America's iconic companies. These agreements demonstrate our continued commitment to bring energy solutions to help grow the American economy, drive innovation and ensure the U.S. wins the AI race."

These approximately 2.5 GW of projects build on nearly 500 MW of operating projects that Meta is already supporting through previous agreements with NextEra Energy Resources. These agreements emphasize the companies' shared commitment to ensuring that the U.S. secures American energy dominance while supporting Meta's target of matching its operations with 100% clean energy.

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, together with its affiliated entities, ("NextEra Energy Resources") is the largest energy infrastructure developer in the U.S. With approximately 33,410 megawatts of net generating capacity in operation as of year-end 2024, the company develops and operates a diverse portfolio that includes renewables, battery storage, natural gas and nuclear. NextEra Energy Resources builds and operates electric transmission assets, is a leading supplier of natural gas and power, develops natural gas plants, and delivers integrated energy and technology services to utilities and businesses across the U.S. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit: www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

