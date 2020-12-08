NextEra Energy Resources enters the mobility market with acquisition of eIQ Mobility

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, today announced the acquisition of eIQ Mobility, the leading software provider of mobility planning solutions based in Oakland, California.

"The conversion away from internal combustion engines could drive over one fifth of U.S. energy demand by 2050, and fleets are following passenger vehicles in this disruptive trend. The fleet market is expected to grow as fleet vehicles become available and our investment in eIQ Mobility gives us best-in-class insights into when and where fleet conversion is likely to be economic for our customers," said Matt Handel, senior vice president of Development for NextEra Energy Resources. "Our customers are planning for the future transition to electric or hydrogen mobility. Through the acquisition of eIQ Mobility, we will be able to offer our commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers robust fleet assessments that inform infrastructure planning for renewable energy, load management and resiliency while helping them meet their environmental, social and governance goals."

The acquisition of eIQ Mobility allows NextEra Energy Resources to help customers identify economic operational and sustainable pathways for fleet vehicle conversions. eIQ Mobility has provided vehicle and energy analytics for fleets ranging from package delivery, auto manufacturing, technology services, and facility management to the pharmaceutical and utilities industries. From its proprietary database of electric vehicles, rates, chargers, and incentives, eIQ Mobility helps fleets select the optimal electric vehicles and charging infrastructure that meet their operational requirements while significantly reducing maintenance and fuel costs as well as total cost of ownership and emissions. eIQ Mobility's expertise in evaluation of alternatives to traditional fossil fuels in the transportation sector will also provide NextEra Energy Resources the ability to quickly evaluate fleet conversions to hydrogen.

"With battery and EV prices falling and an increasing focus on sustainability, many fleets are making plans for wholesale electrification," said Sila Kiliccote, CEO and co-founder of eIQ Mobility. "By joining NextEra Energy Resources, the eIQ Mobility platform and team will provide fleets a one-stop electrification solution, from vehicle selection and conversion planning, to the design and operation of resilient charging depots supported by clean energy."

NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 21,900 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 37 states and Canada as of year-end 2019. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

