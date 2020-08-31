NextEra Energy Resources readies significant portfolio of California energy storage projects to enhance reliability and support the state's clean energy goals

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, today highlighted a suite of clean energy storage developments in the state that could nearly double the total installed capacity of battery storage available in the U.S. today. It plans to build nearly 700 MWs of fully-contracted battery storage projects in California before the end of 2022. The battery storage projects will be co-located at six existing NextEra Energy Resources solar projects and include the previously announced:

63 MW at Blythe 110 Solar Energy Center

110 Solar Energy Center 115 MW at Blythe II Solar Energy Center

115 MW at Blythe III Solar Energy Center

230 MW at the McCoy Solar Energy Center

110 MW at the Arlington Solar Energy Center

65 MW at the Yellow Pine Solar Energy Center

"California needs significant investment in battery storage to meet its aggressive clean energy goals," said NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO John Ketchum. "NextEra Energy Resources is answering the call with nearly 700 MW of battery storage projects representing a capital investment of nearly $800 million. We are pleased that last week the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) approved all 523 MW of the projects that required CPUC approval. Once these projects are operational by the end of 2022, Californians will benefit from more low-cost, emission-free solar energy during more hours of the day, as well as improved reliability across the regional electric grid."

In addition to the fully-contracted projects that are expected to come online by the end of 2022, NextEra Energy Resources has a current pipeline of nearly 2,000 MW of shovel-ready or near shovel-ready battery energy storage projects in California that could be deployed to help meet the energy storage capacity requirements put forth by the CPUC. To put that into perspective, the company's planned and pipeline of battery storage projects in California alone is nearly twice the total installed capacity of battery storage in the U.S. today (approximately 1,350 MWs). The build out of the 2,000 MW energy storage pipeline is contingent on obtaining long-term power purchase agreements for the projects as well as the necessary regulatory approvals.

In addition to battery storage, NextEra Energy Resources stands ready to construct Eagle Mountain, a 1,300 MW pumped storage project located near Desert Center, Calif. Eagle Mountain is a fully permitted, shovel-ready project that could provide up to 18 hours of energy storage and represents a bulk energy storage solution that not only diversifies California storage supply, but provides additional grid flexibility in the event of multi-day events such as summer heat waves and winter storms when cloud cover reduces solar generation. While Eagle Mountain is fully permitted, the potential project needs the appropriate regulatory construct in order to move forward.

"For more than 30 years, we've been investing in clean energy in California, starting with some of the state's earliest wind and solar projects," said Ketchum. "We are proud to do our share to help California lead the country to a carbon free, sustainable future."

Since 1989, NextEra Energy Resources has developed, built, owned and operated wind, solar and energy storage facilities in California, representing more than $7 billion in investments. These projects support more than $45 million in annual payroll for California employees and nearly $18 million in annual property taxes to support schools, roads and essential services in the state.

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 21,900 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 37 states and Canada as of year-end 2019. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

