NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon Power Pennsylvania and West Virginia's Energy Future

JUNO BEACH, Fla. and CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, has recommended NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon to deliver a critical energy infrastructure project as part of its 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan. The approximately 220-mile 765-kilovolt (kV) high voltage transmission line is designed to support safe, reliable and affordable energy for families and communities across Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia and spur significant economic growth. The transmission line would connect to substations that supply electricity to residents and businesses across the region.

A word from John Ketchum, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO: "We're proud to invest in American energy dominance. Together with Exelon, we're delivering a stronger, more resilient grid that improves access to low-cost energy for millions of families and businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. This critical project will power communities for decades to come, and we are committed to working closely with those communities along the proposed line to enable the many project benefits."

A word from Calvin Butler, Exelon president and CEO: "Our collaboration marks a pivotal moment for our region's energy future. At Exelon, we're proud to join forces with NextEra Energy Transmission to deliver a project that will ensure reliable, affordable power for families and businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia, strengthen our grid and drive forward economic growth. We stand committed to working hand-in-hand with local communities, ensuring we provide our customers the energy they need and deserve."

A word from Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA): "Pennsylvania has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the energy and AI revolution. By strengthening our power infrastructure, we're ensuring Pennsylvanians can seize this moment. This project will help deliver abundant, reliable power to communities, stabilize electricity prices, create jobs and position us to power the types of investments announced at the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh earlier this year, which will drive our economic growth for decades to come."

Powering safe and reliable electricity: 765-kV lines transfer 2–3 times more power than 500-kV lines while reducing transmission losses by 50%.

Improved resilience during peak demand helps lower electricity costs.

Smaller environmental footprint, as fewer towers are required compared with equivalent transmission structures.

Driving economic growth: The proposed bi-directional 765-kV superhighway would facilitate approximately 7 gigawatts (GW) of power. This is a decisive competitive advantage for attracting industrial investments and major employers, creating thousands of permanent jobs. The transmission line:

Supports Pennsylvania's $92 billion investment in new power generation across the Commonwealth as announced earlier this year by President Trump, Senator McCormick and Governor Shapiro.

Supports West Virginia Governor Morrisey's 50 GW by 2050 plan to invest in coal, natural gas and workforce development and continue the state's legacy as America's energy powerhouse. In November, Governor Morrisey announced $4.2 billion in investments toward his vision.

Next steps: The PJM Board's final vote to approve the transmission project will be in early 2026. NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon look forward to working with stakeholders to bring this transformative project into service.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns one of the largest energy infrastructure development companies in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

About NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC is North America's leading competitive transmission company. With more than 3,100 miles of transmission lines in operation and development in 18 states and Canada, the company is strengthening and modernizing the electric grid to meet the country's growing energy needs. NextEra Energy Transmission owns, develops, finances, constructs, operates and maintains transmission assets across the continent. The company operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate diverse energy sources. NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.

About Exelon

Exelon (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation's largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco. Exelon's 20,000 employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. For more information about Exelon, visit: https://www.exeloncorp.com.

