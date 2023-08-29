NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC awarded the Crossroads - Hobbs - Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project by SPP

News provided by

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, was awarded the Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kilovolt (kV) Competitive Upgrade project in New Mexico by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). This is the fifth and largest competitive transmission project that the SPP has released to date and the third competitive project that NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest has been awarded by SPP.

The project emerged from SPP's integrated transmission planning process during which SPP assesses the future transmission needs of its grid to develop transmission solutions that provide reliable and economic delivery of energy and maximize the benefits to customers. The Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project will deliver lower-cost generation to the region and unlock significant customer benefits by building a 345-kV double-circuit transmission line interconnecting the Crossroads, Hobbs and Roadrunner substations.

"We are grateful to SPP for once again entrusting us to deliver transmission projects that bring cost-effective, reliable energy to customers," said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. "This project is a reflection of the ongoing commitment by NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest to create comprehensive transmission solutions for customers in SPP territory."

NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest will finance, construct, own, operate and maintain the Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project. The project is expected to be in service no later than May 2026.

NextEra Energy Transmission
NextEra Energy Transmission, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), owns, develops, finances, constructs, operates and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmissionoperates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states, six regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.