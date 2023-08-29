NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC awarded the Crossroads - Hobbs - Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project by SPP

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, was awarded the Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kilovolt (kV) Competitive Upgrade project in New Mexico by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). This is the fifth and largest competitive transmission project that the SPP has released to date and the third competitive project that NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest has been awarded by SPP.

The project emerged from SPP's integrated transmission planning process during which SPP assesses the future transmission needs of its grid to develop transmission solutions that provide reliable and economic delivery of energy and maximize the benefits to customers. The Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project will deliver lower-cost generation to the region and unlock significant customer benefits by building a 345-kV double-circuit transmission line interconnecting the Crossroads, Hobbs and Roadrunner substations.

"We are grateful to SPP for once again entrusting us to deliver transmission projects that bring cost-effective, reliable energy to customers," said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. "This project is a reflection of the ongoing commitment by NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest to create comprehensive transmission solutions for customers in SPP territory."

NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest will finance, construct, own, operate and maintain the Crossroads – Hobbs – Roadrunner 345-kV Competitive Upgrade project. The project is expected to be in service no later than May 2026.

NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), owns, develops, finances, constructs, operates and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmissionoperates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states, six regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.

