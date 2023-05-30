NextEra Energy Welcomes Class of Summer 2023 Interns to its Florida Headquarters

News provided by

NextEra Energy, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

JUNO BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy recently welcomed its class of summer 2023 interns at its Juno Beach, Florida, headquarters. For more than a decade, NEXT, the company's internship program, has given students an inside look at the industry's latest breakthroughs, while also inspiring participants to return to the company as full-time employees.

Continue Reading
NextEra Energy Intern Class of 2023
NextEra Energy Intern Class of 2023

The class of more than 200 college interns, representing more than 60 colleges and universities, was placed into more than 20 of NextEra Energy's business units. During the 12-week session, these aspiring energy professionals will play a role in developing innovative ideas and projects to help shape the company's future. Interns will develop an understanding of NextEra Energy operations, as well as industry and business challenges, while working on relevant projects and assignments.

"At NextEra Energy, we rely on the best talent to bring forth innovative ideas, challenge the status quo and help transform the industry, which is why the company is always eager to help shape the next generation of industry leaders," said Deb Caplan, executive vice president of human resources and corporate services. "We are ecstatic to welcome this class of motivated, forward-thinking students – each of which has a unique background, diverse skillset and fresh perspective. We can't wait to get to know them and help them grow."

"Join us in giving a warm welcome to our Summer 2023 intern class! This exceptional group consists of over 280 ambitious individuals aspiring to make their mark in the energy industry. As the premier clean energy company in the United States, NextEra Energy plays a crucial role in forging a sustainable future for everyone," said Melissa Miller, executive director of talent acquisition, learning and HR digital transformation. "These interns have all demonstrated their interest in helping us reach our Real Zero goals, and we are excited to witness the remarkable accomplishments they will achieve during their time with us.  Over the next 10-12 weeks, they will become part of the NextEra Energy family, please be sure to introduce yourself to some of these remarkable students over the summer, support them during their journey and share your own story."

Eligibility requirements for the program include a 3.0 GPA or higher, active enrollment as a full-time student in a bachelor's degree program or higher in an appropriate course of study, and proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. To learn more about NextEra Energy's internship opportunities, visit https://www.nexteraenergy.com/careers/join-our-team/internships.html.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2023 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

Also from this source

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra Energy first-quarter 2023 financial results available on company's website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.