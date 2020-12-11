NextEra Energy wins 2020 S&P Global Platts Energy Transition Award

"We are extremely honored to receive the Energy Transition Award," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. "For three decades, we have been a driving force in reducing emissions across the U.S. power sector. Fueled by our culture of innovation, our team is passionate about generating clean, renewable energy, while continuing to disrupt and transform our industry. We will strive to continue to lead the industry toward a more sustainable energy future."

Unlike the other S&P Platts Global Energy Awards, no nominations were accepted for the Energy Transition Award. The list of shortlisted finalists was identified by S&P Global Trucost, by assessing the public disclosure of global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index1, captured by Trucost's annual research engagement program2. Consideration was given to a range of performance factors. This is the third year the award has been presented.

According to S&P Global Trucost, NextEra Energy ranked ahead of its peers on a number of impressive reported performance metrics, among others, including signed contracts to build approximately 12,000 megawatts of additional wind, solar and battery storage projects as of the close of 2019, and NextEra Energy's announced target of emissions reductions per unit of generation by 67% by 2025 from a 2005 baseline, equivalent, to a 40% reduction in absolute emissions – and this, despite an expected doubling of generation over the period. Already, NextEra Energy reports more than 50% of its generation is from zero- and near-zero-emitting sources.

"NextEra Energy deserved this year's top honors in ESG for leading the way in both contracting a substantial amount of wind, solar and battery storage projects and achieving significant emissions reductions as part of its continued commitment to net zero carbon emissions operations," said Richard Mattison, chief executive officer, S&P Global Trucost.

"We congratulate NextEra Energy for its win of the third annual Energy Transition Award," said Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts. "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. This year's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

The annual S&P Platts Global Energy Awards program honors organizations and individuals in the energy industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence. Energy companies from 10 countries spanning four continents received honors for leadership, innovation and exemplary performance. Actor-comedian-director Jason Alexander of cinema and television fame hosted the virtual event, which bestowed 22 awards upon companies and individuals. For the full list of 2020 Global Energy Awards winners, including the judges' rationale, visit the Global Energy Awards website. A full summary of the winners is available via the Insight Magazine, which includes sector-by-sector energy outlook analysis reports.

More information about NextEra Energy's leadership in ESG can be found in the company's ESG Report and on the Sustainability section of its website.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5.1 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves approximately 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

