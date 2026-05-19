Former Del Monte Foods CEO Brings Decades of CPG, Innovation, and Growth Leadership to Parent Company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextFoods, the parent company behind functional wellness brands Cheribundi and GoodBelly, today announced the appointment of Greg Longstreet to its Board of Directors. A respected food and beverage industry executive with more than three decades of leadership experience across some of the world's most recognized consumer brands, Longstreet joins the company at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation.

NextFoods Appoints Industry Veteran Greg Longstreet to Board of Directors

Longstreet most recently served as President & CEO of Del Monte Foods, where he led the iconic company through strategic transformation, portfolio expansion, innovation acceleration, and significant operational growth. During his tenure, he modernized the organization, expanded market opportunities, and successfully led the company through billion-dollar debt restructurings and a successful sale process.

Prior to Del Monte Foods, Longstreet served as President & CEO of CytoSport, the maker of Muscle Milk, where he helped scale the sports nutrition business through innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanded distribution. His background also includes leadership roles at Farmer John Foods, Hormel Foods, and Dole Food Company, where he drove growth, acquisition integrations, and commercial transformation across multiple categories.

"Greg's track record speaks for itself," said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods. "He has consistently built and transformed brands that sit at the intersection of health, performance, and consumer relevance. As we continue accelerating the growth of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, Greg's expertise across innovation, operations, distribution, and strategic expansion will be incredibly valuable to our business."

Longstreet added, "I'm thrilled to join the Board of NextFoods at such an exciting stage for the company. Both Cheribundi and GoodBelly are purpose-driven brands with strong scientific credibility and meaningful consumer loyalty. I see tremendous opportunity ahead as consumers increasingly seek functional products that support overall wellness, recovery, gut health, and better living."

Cheribundi has become a trusted recovery brand among professional athletes, collegiate programs, and active consumers thanks to its clinically studied tart cherry products that support recovery and sleep. GoodBelly continues to pioneer digestive wellness through probiotic-rich products focused on gut health and whole-body wellness.

"Greg's experience leading large-scale consumer businesses while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and brand-building makes him an ideal addition to our Board," added Seguin. "We are excited to leverage his strategic insight as we continue building NextFoods into a leading platform in functional nutrition."

About NextFoods

NextFoods is redefining whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition designed for everyday performance. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, NextFoods delivers innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery, and sleep. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, the company's brands are trusted by elite athletes and health-conscious consumers alike and are available in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.

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SOURCE NextFoods