NextGate and Life Image Partner to Deliver Trusted Ecosystem of Clinical and Imaging Data

PASADENA, Calif. and NEWTON, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, and Life Image, the world's largest global network for sharing clinical and imaging data that is powered by industry leading interoperability standards, today announced a strategic partnership to meet increasing demand for reliable imaging workflow integration.

Eliminating silos and ensuring that each patient has one and only one record, NextGate and Life Image will help caregivers and researchers optimize care delivery through their EHR, imaging and other health information systems, forming a solid foundation for data exchange and coordination of care.

Seamless integration of NextGate's market-leading Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) within the Life Image Interoperability Suite will help to orchestrate accurate, comprehensive patient demographic information across an extensive network of 1,500 U.S. hospitals, 8,000 affiliated sites, 150,000 providers and 58,000 global clinics. The Life Image network—a global ecosystem of clinical, imaging, medical device and pharmaceutical data now integrated into the workflows of 80 percent of all large health systems and academic medical centers in the U.S.—exchanges seven billion imaging files and manages more than 10 million clinical encounters per month.

The partnership furthers NextGate's position in the global healthcare market as the leader in positive patient identification and solidifies its commitment to helping hospitals overcome the clinical and financial inefficiencies that result from duplicate medical records and data silos.

"Busy clinicians and care managers need high-quality data, tied to the correct patient, in order to make informed, life-saving decisions," said Life Image President and CEO Matthew A. Michela. "We are delighted to align with NextGate to support all healthcare constituents with a unified health record to deliver the high-quality level of care every patient deserves."

As organizations transition to value-based care delivery models, the need for a complete and accurate view of patient data across the continuum becomes increasingly critical for greater clinical, operational and financial performance. Inaccurate patient identification costs the U.S. healthcare system $6 billion annually and results in medical errors, data quality issues, administrative waste, and poor patient and provider satisfaction.

"The issue of poor patient identification and duplicate records has grown increasingly complex as more data is generated and more applications are introduced into the healthcare environment," said NextGate CEO Andy Aroditis. "In the face of accountable, data-driven care, organizations now find themselves under increased pressure to effectively identify, track and manage individuals across care settings. We are proud to partner with Life Image to deliver unprecedented clarity and reliability into one's medical record for informed clinical-decision making, effective care management, and a seamless patient-provider experience during every encounter."

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

About Life Image

With its beginnings in medical image exchange, Life Image now orchestrates the flow of any and all clinical information across the patient's journey, in real time, to help care teams and researchers make informed decisions. Founded in 2008, Life Image has spent the past decade innovating and building an interoperable network ecosystem connecting hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceuticals, medical device, telehealth and EHRs. Today, the Life Image network connects over 1,500 facilities in the United States and 8,000 affiliated sites, including 8 of the top 10 U.S. hospitals, with 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 clinics globally. For more information about Life Image, visit: www.lifeimage.com.

