NextGate Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm Gartner as 'Notable Next-Generation EMPI Vendor'

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, announced today it has been recognized as a 'Notable Next-Generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Vendor' in a new report from Gartner, Inc.

The report, entitled, Identity Biometrics and Next-Generation EMPIs Combine to Address Duplicate Medical Records and HIE Challenges, offers a proactive, positive patient identification strategy for healthcare provider CIOs seeking EHR and care delivery IT optimization.

"EMPIs play a critical role as healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) increasingly participate in information sharing outside of the organization (e.g., local, regional, and state-sponsored health information exchanges [HIEs])," the report's authors Barry Runyon and Pooja Singh note. Further, "EMPIs will be pivotal in propagating national patient identifiers if this national initiative happens."

NextGate's flagship EMPI solution, which manages patient identities for more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, empowers physicians and hospitals by seamlessly linking medical records in any given system and reconciling data discrepancies across multiple sources and sites of care. When coupled with NextGate's AUGMENT plug-in technology, positive patient identification is extended to an unprecedented degree of accuracy by leveraging a combination of location intelligence, third-party reference data and patient-facing mobile app enablement.

"Using next-generation EMPI capabilities, such as referential matching in concert with identity biometrics, will significantly improve positive patient identification and patient record matching accuracy," the Gartner report states.

NextGate has drawn on over two decades of identity management experience in healthcare to develop its leading-edge AUGMENT solution as a means to integrate complementary data into its globally recognized EMPI or any other existing EMPI platform. Released earlier this year, NextGate's cloud-based AUGMENT technology aims to get healthcare organizations closer to100 percent automated patient matching accuracy.

"With the rapid proliferation of data and transition to accountable care, a premium is being placed on integrated solutions that consistently link the right data with the right individual for accurate patient identification throughout the continuum," said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. "We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a next-gen EMPI vendor and consider inclusion in the report as a testament to the vital importance our patient identity management technology brings to reducing medical errors and eliminating needless costs and inefficiencies that result from duplicate medical records."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

