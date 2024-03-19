NextGen MedStaff Revolutionizes Traveling Nurse Staffing, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Earnings. "Will Present This Week at GCN Investor Conference, Newport Beach."

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen MedStaff, LC, a pioneering travel nursing and travel allied staffing agency, has reshaped the healthcare staffing landscape with its groundbreaking recruiter-less mobile app and business model. By eliminating the traditional recruiter middleman, NextGen MedStaff has empowered healthcare professionals to achieve earnings far beyond industry norms.

Mark your calendars for March 21, 2024, as NextGen MedStaff takes center stage at the Marriott Renaissance Newport Beach during the GCN Investor Conference. They will unveil their working business model and a $3 million capital raise, marking a significant milestone in their mission to bolster wages and income for traveling/contract healthcare professionals and their families.

From its inception, NextGen MedStaff set out to redefine the staffing agency paradigm, pioneering the concept of a true recruiter-less approach. Following 18 months of rigorous testing and refinement, their visionary model debuted on GooglePlay and iTunes in spring 2022, receiving resounding acclaim and invaluable insights from the healthcare travel community. Now, armed with a proven strategy, NextGen MedStaff is poised to seize market share as healthcare travelers grapple with inadequate wages offered by other agencies.

With this infusion of capital, NextGen MedStaff aims to expedite development initiatives, AI Learning app development, boost brand awareness, and capture additional market share.

NextGen MedStaff stands at the forefront of industry disruption, committed to delivering superior service, higher pay, and seamless communication to healthcare travelers who are desperately searching for a way to earn higher income on contracted assignments across the US.

