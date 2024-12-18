NextGen Youth Advocates™ to Hold Free Winter Holiday Fiesta at Alcohol Justice

Canal District Families Invited

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice will host a community holiday gathering at its offices in the Canal District of San Rafael to launch its new youth prevention program NextGen Youth Advocates™. The event is free for local youth and their families and offers a fun mix of presentations, games, prizes, music, food (Taquizas Los Cuñados), and a celebratory pinata.

Who: Speakers

Cruz Avila – Executive Director, Alcohol Justice

– Executive Director, Alcohol Justice Benjamin Guice – Youth Program Manager, Alcohol Justice

– Youth Program Manager, Alcohol Justice NextGen Youth Advocates

What: Winter Holiday Fiesta

When: December 20th, 2024, 6-9PM

Where: Alcohol Justice - 24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901

Why:

Today's youth face a challenging road ahead with risks at every turn. NextGen Youth Advocates™ at Alcohol Justice is dedicated to helping young people learn new skills, find their authentic voices, tell their personal stories, and communicate more effectively. Alcohol Justice youth programming has enjoyed the support of Sierra Health Foundation, San Francisco Foundation, Marin County Health & Human Services Department, and Marin County Probation Department.

For further information or to schedule news coverage of the event, please contact:

Michael Scippa, 415 847-3006 [email protected]

CONTACTS: Benjamin Guice 415 342-5690

