NextGen Youth Advocates™ to Hold Free Winter Holiday Fiesta at Alcohol Justice

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

Dec 18, 2024, 08:00 ET

Canal District Families Invited

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice will host a community holiday gathering at its offices in the Canal District of San Rafael to launch its new youth prevention program NextGen Youth Advocates™. The event is free for local youth and their families and offers a fun mix of presentations, games, prizes, music, food (Taquizas Los Cuñados), and a celebratory pinata.

Who: Speakers

Continue Reading

  • Cruz Avila – Executive Director, Alcohol Justice
  • Benjamin Guice – Youth Program Manager, Alcohol Justice
  • NextGen Youth Advocates

What: Winter Holiday Fiesta

When: December 20th, 2024, 6-9PM

Where: Alcohol Justice - 24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901

Why:

Today's youth face a challenging road ahead with risks at every turn. NextGen Youth Advocates™ at Alcohol Justice is dedicated to helping young people learn new skills, find their authentic voices, tell their personal stories, and communicate more effectively. Alcohol Justice youth programming has enjoyed the support of Sierra Health Foundation, San Francisco Foundation, Marin County Health & Human Services Department, and Marin County Probation Department. 

For further information or to schedule news coverage of the event, please contact:
Michael Scippa, 415 847-3006  [email protected]

CONTACTS: Benjamin Guice 415 342-5690

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Los grupos de salud pública y seguridad piden que se retiren los juguetes "Happy Hour" dañinos de MGA Miniverse de Target, Walmart, Amazon y otros minoristas

Los grupos de salud pública y seguridad piden que se retiren los juguetes "Happy Hour" dañinos de MGA Miniverse de Target, Walmart, Amazon y otros minoristas

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., 3 de diciembre de 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Alcohol Justice y otras organizaciones nacionales preocupadas por la...
Public Health and Safety Groups Call for Removal of Harmful MGA Miniverse "Happy Hour" Toys from Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Other Retailers

Public Health and Safety Groups Call for Removal of Harmful MGA Miniverse "Happy Hour" Toys from Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Other Retailers

Alcohol Justice and other national organizations concerned with the safety and well-being of young children are marking the launch of the holiday...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Hispanic

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics