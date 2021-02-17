NextGuest merges with Cendyn

With unparalleled industry experience and expertise, combining both companies enables them to deliver global scale and unmatched CRM and Digital Marketing capabilities in the hospitality technology space. The companies' common history of driving innovation and a shared mission to cultivate more in-depth, profitable guest relationships using data from every touchpoint in the guest journey allows them to propel forward as one company and empower more hoteliers worldwide.

Hotel brands served by the new company include Jumeirah Resorts, Hyatt, Marriott, Minor Hotels, IHG, Hilton, Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Onyx Hospitality Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Hotels, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, and Event Hospitality & Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to be merging with the talented NextGuest team. With deep experience in hospitality and a long history of providing innovation at both companies, there is perfect alignment and tremendous opportunity to be realized through this combination," said Tim Sullivan, President & CEO of Cendyn. "With a shared vision to leverage data to enable deeper, more profitable guest relationships for our customers, our expanded reach and scale as one company will unlock more value and capabilities for hoteliers across the globe."

Cendyn will continue to be led by President & CEO, Tim Sullivan and the Cendyn Senior Leadership Team will gain Paolo Torchio from NextGuest, who joins as Chief Strategy Officer. Paolo brings a wealth of experience in the industry, including previous leadership roles at Sabre, Two Roads Hospitality, and Hyatt. He will lead the integration of our businesses and product portfolio strategy. Other additions to the Leadership Team at Cendyn include Dieter Dirnberger as the Managing Director of EMEA and Toshi Rogers, leading the global account team.

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With office headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, USA, and offices around the globe in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan, Cendyn proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions deliver billions of data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit cendyn.com.

NextGuest provides hoteliers with everything they need to thrive in the digital world, with bespoke technology solutions developed to meet the needs of luxury hotel clients coupled with elegant design capabilities that bring brands to life. NextGuest marries the power of data with brand discovery to uncover unique strategies that apply to everything from website design, content marketing, CRM, and more, helping the world's top hotel brands maximize ROI as they acquire, convert, and retain guests throughout the travel planning journey. While each of their services is available on its own, the integrated technologies, marketing, and consulting offerings work together to increase digital engagement and generate revenue for hoteliers, allowing them to focus on what matters most — serving their guests.

