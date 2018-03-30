NextHome Advisors Jason Jakus Named Broker of the Year

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association names NextHome Advisors Broker-Owner Jason Jakus as the 2017 Broker of the Year. This honor is awarded to brokers for their outstanding involvement and accomplishments during the past three years. This award takes into consideration involvement in the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association, Involvement in leadership, community involvement and the real estate business.

Jason Jakus has served as the 2015 President of the then Realtor Association of Fort Myers & the Beaches where he was instrumental in merging his association with the Cape Coral Realtor Association. Jason also served as Florida Realtors Vice President for Southwest Florida in 2016 and in 2018 he serves as the President of the Real Estate Business Institute for Florida. Jason is also involved with several local non-profit organizations including the Lee County Homeless Coalition.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to receive such an amazing award and look forward to continued success of the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association. NextHome Advisors is committed to superior service and giving back to our community," Jason stated as he won his award at the member breakfast.

NextHome Advisors is part of NextHome, the fastest growing Real Estate Franchise in America with currently 260 offices in 42 states. The Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association serves over 7000 Realtor members and 750 brokerages.

www.YourNextHomeAdvisors.com

