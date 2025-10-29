NexTide Media to Launch the First Real-Time Brand Safety Platform Built for Livestreaming with LiveGuard™

Coming in Mid-November, the Revolutionary AI Technology Scans Live Content in Real Time to Protect Advertisers and Unlock Livestreaming as a Scalable Media Channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTide Media, the modern media network turning livestreaming into a trusted and scalable advertising channel, today announced the official launch of LiveGuard™, the first patent-pending, AI-powered brand safety platform built specifically for live content. Launching mid-November, LiveGuard™ is platform-agnostic and operates seamlessly across streams on livestreaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Live, and Kick, among others.

As livestreaming continues to become mainstream, LiveGuard™ delivers the missing ingredient that has prevented brands from fully investing in the format: certainty. The three-layer system - PreFlight vetting, LiveOps real-time moderation & kill switch, and PostFlight audit - continuously scans streams to ensure ads appear only in brand-approved, contextually safe moments. Brands can fully contextualize their guardrails, choosing to avoid or allow categories such as NSFW discussions, political content, profanity, or other sensitive topics, creating total control over where and how their campaigns appear.

"Having been part of the creator economy for nearly two decades, I've seen firsthand how fast live content moves and how important trust is between brands and creators," said Jerome Aceti, better known as JeromeASF, a legacy YouTube creator with more than 9 million followers across platforms. "LiveGuard gives creators and advertisers the confidence to collaborate safely, protecting the live experience without limiting creativity."

"For too long, livestreaming has been treated like the Wild West for advertisers," said Alexander Guerrero, CEO and Founder of NexTide Media. "LiveGuard changes that overnight. It finally gives brands the safety net they need to treat live as a real media channel and not a risky experiment."

Unlike traditional post-flight monitoring tools, LiveGuard™ operates live, in-stream, and at scale. It empowers brands to activate across NexTide's access to more than 700 premium creators on Twitch, YouTube Live, and Kick, reaching over one billion aggregate followers while maintaining complete peace of mind. NexTide consistently delivers two and a half to three times higher engagement than standard digital banners, while uniquely measuring community sentiment in real-time, providing brands insight into what audiences actually care about. Trusted by major brands including USAA, State Farm, BET Awards, and the NFL, and working with content creators like Krystalogy, Xaryu, and Hazard NexTide Media continues to set new standards for authentic, high-performing campaigns in the live media space.

NexTide is a modern media network that turns live streaming into a turnkey buy by positioning streamers as the publishers of modern culture, serving as the facilitator between them and brands. Through our streamer partnerships, we deliver native, conversational ad experiences that engage audiences authentically. With LiveGuard™ by NexTide, we provide patent-pending, real-time brand safety at every stage of a campaign, giving marketers the certainty and confidence to fully embrace live. Built buyer-first, NexTide makes live scalable, safe, and effective for modern brands.

