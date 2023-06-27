NexTier Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Hosting the call will be Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nextierofs.com, or live over the telephone by dialing (855) 560-2574, or for international callers, (412) 542-4160 and referencing NexTier Oilfield Solutions. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 6236648. The replay will be available until August 2, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website at www.nextierofs.com for twelve months following the call.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

