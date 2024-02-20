NexTier, Inc. and Mars Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger

BUTLER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier, Inc. ("NexTier"), the holding company of NexTier Bank, N.A. ("NexTier Bank") has completed its merger, effective February 16, 2024, with Mars Bancorp, Inc. ("Mars") (OTCQX: MNBP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mars Bank.

With over $2.7 billion in assets, NexTier Bank offers Western Pennsylvania businesses and consumers a comprehensive line of products and services, 31 convenient locations, and a focus on exceptional customer service. The combined organization will be Western Pennsylvania's premier, locally owned and managed community bank and will continue the commitment to community that both organizations have made a priority for well over a century.

The merger of Mars into NexTier enhances NexTier's geographic footprint. "Joining together with Mars Bank provides us the opportunity to expand into Mercer County", stated Clem Rosenberger, President & CEO of NexTier. "Mars Bank customers will have access to enhanced deposit and lending products, digital banking solutions, and Treasury Management services. We look forward to meeting the financial needs of Mars Bank customers and will continue the legacy customer service and community partnerships they've come to know and trust."

NexTier also welcomes Jim Dionise, President & CEO of Mars, to NexTier Bank's Board of Directors. "Jim has been a well-respected, financial industry expert within Western Pennsylvania for many years and we look forward to having his experience and knowledge within our board room."

About NexTier Bank, N.A.

NexTier Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of NexTier, Inc. and has 31 community offices throughout Butler, Armstrong, Allegheny, Mercer, Westmoreland, Clearfield and Cumberland counties in Pennsylvania, along with loan production offices in Cleveland, Ohio and Buffalo and Rochester, New York. As of February 16, 2024, NexTier Bank reported total assets of $2.74 billion, total loans of $2.12 billion and total deposits of $2.35 billion. www.nextierbank.com.

