Nextiva Appoints Jim Nystrom as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

Nextiva Poised for Expansion After Strategic Thrio Acquisition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextiva, a leading AI-powered customer experience platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced a major addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Jim Nystrom as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Nystrom is extensively skilled in driving strategic solutions and leading teams in Enterprise Communications and Contact Center management, with a strong focus on practical AI integration.

"The recent Thrio acquisition signifies a key advancement in the pursuit of our mission. With Jim at the helm of our dynamic revenue teams, there's no limit for Nextiva to accelerate our momentum as the ultimate single platform for all conversations globally," said Nextiva CEO Tomas Gorny. "His strategic vision aligns with Nextiva's goals, and uniquely positions us apart from any other company in the current market landscape."

Jim Nystrom will help shape, drive, and execute Nextiva's growth strategies, with a focus on yielding high-impact business outcomes. Nystrom has a hugely successful track record for building and scaling revenue teams that deliver solutions to global enterprises, most recently serving as the CRO of Dialpad and Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Five9 during its significant growth phase. Nystrom and Nextiva are fully equipped to support businesses of all sizes and across various sectors, including commercial enterprises, state and local governments, educational institutions, BPOs, and service providers.

"I am beyond excited to build and grow the world-class sales organization within Nextiva, and work closely with our partners," said Jim Nystrom, CRO. "Nextiva is uniquely positioned to deliver a comprehensive, complete customer experience platform for knowledge workers and customer-facing representatives in sales, service, and support organizations globally today."

Nextiva's AI-driven platform is leading the charge in customer experience management. It is contemporary, cloud first, and built by CX experts - you can see and feel the difference. Renowned for its unmatched scalability, simplicity, and global reach, Nextiva brings excitement to every interaction. With its innovative approach and expert implementation methods, businesses can connect with customers like never before, ensuring an exceptional experience every step of the way.

ABOUT NEXTIVA:

Nextiva is the largest privately held business communications company in North America powering 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its unified customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage with their customers. The company's commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been its cornerstone for 15 years. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva secured $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its inaugural funding round, valuing the company at $2.7B in late 2021. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.

