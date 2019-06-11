NextJuris Launch: Law Firm Channels Commercially Launch on the NextJuris Network

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the needs of in-house counsel to have more relevant, organized, searchable content delivered from multiple law firms as well as cloud-based tools to make their jobs more efficient and effective, NextJuris launches its network with multiple law firm channels.

Law firms desire to reach to new clients, driving new engagements and revenue opportunities

NextJuris delivers multiple top-tier law firm channels to in-house legal teams at private through Fortune 500 companies

With global law firm channels containing videos, podcasts and legal updates, in-house lawyers can find the right counsel for legal projects on NextJuris and law firms can reach existing and new clients in ways previously not available. The more legal content from trusted sources that is easily accessible at an in-house lawyer's fingertips, the more effective they can be. The competition for mindshare of in-house legal teams and their deployment of resources to external counsel has increased dramatically in recent years.

Firms are moving beyond their home pages, which have limited, if any, reach to potential new clients and are not an optimal user experience for in-house attorneys seeking to engage firms — with NextJuris, firms can reach any in-house attorneys on the entire platform, on a global basis.

On NextJuris, the content is delivered to in-house counsel free of charge, directly from law firms, and in-house counsel can differentiate capabilities and specialties among various firms — at the same time, firms can convey their unique expertise, e.g., geographic, domain expertise, industry, specific projects or otherwise.

Content at the fingertips of in-house counsel who have limited bandwidth to search the fragmented landscape for law firm content is compelling ... in-house lawyers at companies with more than $500 billion in enterprise value are accessing content from law firms on NextJuris.

ABOUT NEXTJURIS:

NextJuris was founded by seasoned former in-house counsel and general counsel at public and private companies and lawyers at Am Law 200 firms because existing solutions couldn't bridge the recurring gaps in order to provide an always-on experience for in-house counsel and law firms to engage with one another and improve the hiring decision processes for in-house counsel.

NextJuris is based at the Advanced Technology Development Center in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Law firm and in-house inquiries can be directed to Minh@NextJuris.com.

Press inquiries can be directed to Adam@NextJuris.com.

