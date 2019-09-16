Nextleaf Solutions Announces Supply Agreement with BevCanna Enterprises

Two proudly BC Based companies well positioned for early market leadership within infused product landscape.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) has announced entering into an exclusive supply agreement with BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ("BevCanna"), an emerging leader in cannabis infused beverages, based in BC, Canada.

Nextleaf has granted exclusive license to BevCanna for the use of intellectual property related to water-soluble cannabinoids for the development, manufacturing and sale of BevCanna products. This will include BevCanna's portfolio of house brands, and white label products developed by BevCanna for third parties.

Performance milestones include commercialization within 12 months of the legalization of infused products and edibles in Canada. The initial term of the agreement extends for 3 years after the legalization of infused products, and subsequent 5-year renewal period.

"BevCanna has a world-class bottling plant on a spring water aquifer, its one of the most unique licensed production facilities in Canada," said Paul Pedersen, Nextleaf CEO. "The BevCanna team brings a tremendous amount of experience in creating iconic beverage brands and consumer packaged goods, such as Mike's Hard Lemonade, Vega, and Trace Beverages. BevCanna is a great example of the caliber of partner we want to commercialize our IP through." stated Pedersen.

BevCanna has recently shared two of its intended brands for commercialization in Canada, including Anarchist Mountain Beverages, a line of THC infused sparkling spring water beverages with botanical flavor profiles inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Gruv, a line of easy-drinking iced tea beverages, with a blend of THC and CBD.

"We are very pleased to leverage Nextleaf's technology within our formulations, as they have a proven reputation for unique and differentiated IP," shared Emma Andrews, Chief Commercialization Officer at BevCanna. "Their patented extraction and purification process will allow our beverages to be made with odorless, tasteless cannabinoids, resulting in a superior taste and consumption experience. A natural compliment to our premium spring water base. We believe taste and reliability will be essential to growing this category." Andrews said.

Through the Standard Processing License announced last week for Nextleaf Labs, and under BevCanna's recently issued Research License, product development activities will take a significant step forwards, including stability validation, sensory evaluation, and equipment testing, in preparation for scale-up towards full commercialization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO



About BevCanna Enterprises

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 100-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72M bottles per shift/per annum.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("OILS") is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial-scale extraction and purification of cannabinoids. OILS owns a portfolio of five (5) issued and 25 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid rich distillate, a key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD infused products. Once cannabis concentrates become legal across Canada on October 17, 2019, the company plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing and B2B processing services.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: OILS), OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States (OTCQB: OILFF) and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: L0MA)

