Nextleaf Solutions to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextleaf Solutions (CSE:OILS,OTCQB: OILFF, FSE: L0MA), based in Vancouver, focused on developing disruptive intellectual property for industrial-scale extraction, today announced that Paul Pedersen, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Thursday, February 20th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/022020VIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Nextleaf Solutions

OILS is developing disruptive intellectual property for industrial-scale extraction, and purification of cannabinoids. The Company owns a portfolio of 12 issued patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid-rich distillate, the key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD based products. Nextleaf Solutions commercializes its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing, and supplying THC and CBD oils through Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed Standard Processor.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

