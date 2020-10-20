NextLevel and Mass Ingenuity Announce an Innovative Partnership to Help Organizations Rapidly Transform with Executional Agility

SEATTLE and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLevel, a rapidly growing executive services firm focused on delivering enterprise value, and Mass Ingenuity, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise performance management software, today announced an innovative new partnership. This union provides mid-market companies and public sector agencies with the methodologies, expertise, and tools to improve performance, strategically navigate, and prosper in the new realities of the current and post-pandemic world.

NextLevel Mass Ingenuity

Chuck Gottschalk, NextLevel CEO stated, "To ensure growth and success during uncertain times, mid-market organizations must be strategic and agile. This demands solid strategies that can be dynamically implemented, managed, and measured." Gottschalk added, "By combining NextLevel's battle-tested executional expertise with the tools Mass Ingenuity provides to visualize cross-organizational performance data, we give leaders precisely what they need to make informed decisions and rapidly execute change with confidence."

Mass Ingenuity CEO Aaron Howard added, "We are focused on helping businesses drive growth including financial results, customer experience, and enterprise value. This partnership enables our customers to grow and manage through the current crisis, and strategically position for 2021 and beyond. Working with NextLevel has been a long-term goal and we are thrilled to bring this winning combination of services to the market."

As two of the most respected mid-market focused companies in the Northwest, Mass Ingenuity and NextLevel have attracted a cache of highly recognizable clients. Both organizations offer complementary solutions that help clients quickly assess situations and gaps, develop, refine, and execute winning strategies and plans, and deploy solutions to measure and manage performance to achieve their goals.

With the Mass Ingenuity SaaS, cloud-based platform and tools, users can connect supported strategy execution to virtually all financial, HR, ERP, CRM, and Marketing applications to provide an integrated, real-time, and intuitive visualization of performance data from across the organization.

About Mass Ingenuity

Mass Ingenuity provides results-driven technologies to drive operational excellence and strategy deployment. The SaaS-based Results Management System™ is a comprehensive, outcome-based, and integrated performance management solution, used by recognized clients across industries to transform organizational culture and outcomes. Organizations that have deployed the Results Management System benefit from a systematic ability to focus on customers, engage employees in continuous process improvement, and leverage outcome and process measures. Learn more at Mass Ingenuity.

About NextLevel

As a strategic partner, NextLevel helps leadership and management teams build enterprise value. NextLevel battle-tested executives provide strategic, operational, and financial management services to help clients deliver on key initiatives, improve competitive positioning, optimize performance, and reduce risk. With the NextLevel Desired State Roadmaptm process clients achieve their goals by clearly defining objectives, determining prioritization, sequencing and required resources, and creating a measurable implementation path to enable effective and timely execution. Visit NextLevel to learn more.

Media Inquires

Cheryl Isen, Principal, Isen and Company

[email protected]

(425) 233-9032

SOURCE NextLevel

Related Links

https://nlbev.com/

