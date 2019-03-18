NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., Earns Quality Accreditation For Medicaid From The National Committee for Quality Assurance

CHICAGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced that NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., a Medicaid managed care company, is an accredited health plan for the company's attention to quality practices and excellent service. The NCQA designation is a momentous achievement for the 3-year-old company, as NCQA certification recognizes health plans that are dedicated to improving care quality and that meet measurable criteria to demonstrate it.

"Although we are a small, young health care plan, quality is a primary focus—and that is why we are honored to receive accreditation from the NCQA," says Dr. Cheryl Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of NextLevel Health. "Over the past 16 months, we have invested heavily in building quality infrastructure and developing our capabilities in process improvement, care management, and population health."

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization that assesses the quality of health care that health plans provide to their members. The NCQA sets rigorous requirements for health care plans and evaluates the health plans' management of all parts of its delivery system, ranging from hospitals to physicians to providers. NCQA accreditation provides consumers with the ability to evaluate different health plans in the market based on quality.

"We are honored to receive accreditation from the NCQA, a nationally recognized organization known for its use of quality metrics to certify health care plans," says Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical Officer of NextLevel Health Partners. "I want to congratulate our associates who worked hard to achieve this goal on behalf of our desire to deliver the highest level of member care."

About NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.:

NextLevel Health is a managed care health plan for Cook County residents with Medicaid and for Cook County residents in the Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) program (Medicare and Medicaid). NextLevel Health Partners, Inc. assists in managing and coordinating your care with a deeper understanding of you, your community, and your health, one-on-one, right in your own community. NextLevel Health Partners best serves their community by increasing access to health care, building strong partnerships in the neighborhoods they serve and by understanding important local issues.

About The National Committee for Quality Assurance:

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA is committed to providing health care quality information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers.

