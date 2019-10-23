Nextlink Internet Bringing High-Speed Broadband Services to Northern Oklahoma

ENID, Okla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and residents in northeast Oklahoma will soon have a new choice in high-speed internet service, as Nextlink Internet breaks ground Wednesday on a new office at the Garfield County Industrial Park in Enid, Oklahoma.

Nextlink Internet, based in Hudson Oaks, Texas, is a provider of high-speed internet and voice services to residential, business, institutional and government customers in mostly rural and small-town areas, with an emphasis on excellent customer service. The company uses a mix of "fixed wireless" as well as fiber-optic network technologies to deliver internet access. For residential plans, speed plans go as high as 50 megabits per second (Mbps), with no data caps or limits, and business customers can design custom links as high as 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).

The new service will be available in Enid and surrounding areas by the end of 2019. Residential plans will start at $49.95 per month and business plans at $79.95 per month.

Nextlink Internet's roots are in rural Texas markets, but it is now expanding across Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The office in Enid will immediately generate 25 to 30 new local jobs.

"All of us at Nextlink Internet are excited about the opportunity to begin serving customers in the Enid and northern Oklahoma area," said company CEO Bill Baker. "While the cost of networks based on DSL, fiber, cable, or satellites have been a barrier to serving rural areas in the past, fixed-wireless networks can be built faster and more affordably. Add in our expertise in serving rural and small-town areas, and we think it adds up to great news for businesses and families in northern Oklahoma."

Since its founding in 2012, Nextlink has attracted more than 36,000 broadband subscribers with its focus on quality and customer service. In 2018, Nextlink won a competitive bid for $281 million in support over 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Connect America Fund (CAF), which will help the company deploy broadband services to more than 100,000 homes and businesses across six states.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Microsoft's Airband initiative, which will bring additional technology and resources to the Nextlink service territory in Oklahoma.

Visit www.nextlinkinternet.com for more information on Nextlink's service plans and available job openings.

SOURCE Nextlink Internet

