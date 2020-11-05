Nextlink Internet Selects BEC Technologies for Initial CBRS Fixed Wireless Deployments

"BEC has played an important role in the launch of Nextlink's FWA 4G LTE-Advanced and 5G ready network." Tweet this

Nextlink selected a combination of BEC's Outdoor CBRS routers, the 4900R21 and 6900R21. The solutions are LTE-Advanced Pro with carrier aggregation up to 3 CA DL / 2CA UL and 4x4 MIMO advanced antenna technology within a ruggedized IP68 enclosure. The 6900R21 specifically provides increased capacity, higher throughput, and extended coverage as the industry's first high-powered LTE CAT B CPE-CBSD.

"Nextlink has a strong focus on quality, support and speed for its customers. BEC clearly shares a similar passion in supporting its customers and has played an important role in the launch of our FWA 4G LTE-Advanced and 5G ready network," said Cameron Kilton, CTO.

"BEC prides itself on long-term relationships with internet service providers, and we're excited to be Nextlink's partner of choice for CBRS CPE solutions," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "As a critical component of Nextlink's service offering, we share the same vision for reliable high-speed broadband connectivity to under-served rural communities."

BEC CBRS solutions combine innovative hardware, software, and cloud-managed services with embedded SAS Domain Proxy that offer deployment flexibility, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Purpose-built for performance and reliability, the solutions are Part 96 Authorized, and OnGo™ certified to ensure interoperability for multi-vendor, large-scale deployments.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed broadband and voice services to more than 50,000 residential, business, institutional and governmental customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. As an active participant in the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II), Nextlink is working to connect an additional 100,000 homes and businesses in small communities and rural areas across those six states. For more information, please visit: https://nextlinkinternet.com/

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

SOURCE BEC Technologies Inc.