NEXTLOOPP Americas appoints Marcio Amazonas as Vice President to lead a pioneering recycling initiative in the Americas

With over 30 years of international experience in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership, Amazonas is a seasoned expert in managing sustainability strategies and technological innovations in the packaging and waste management industries. His leadership will be instrumental in the deployment of NEXTLOOPP Americas' advanced FGrPP technologies across North and South America, driving a significant reduction in plastic waste and ensuring Polypropylene is kept in the food-contact market place.

"Marcio brings invaluable expertise in navigating complex supply chains and fostering key strategic partnerships," said Professor Edward Kosior, founder of Nextek Ltd and President of NEXTLOOPP Americas. "His proven track record in driving sustainable innovations aligns perfectly with our mission to fast-track the deployment of NEXTLOOPP technology across the Americas."

NEXTLOOPP Americas is an extension of the highly successful NEXTLOOPP initiative launched in Europe in 2020. The project addresses the challenges of recycling post-consumer food-grade Polypropylene by collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including brands, retailers, packaging converters, material suppliers, waste recyclers, universities and technology partners. Through these collaborations, NEXTLOOPP has developed and trialed unique grades of high-quality FGrPP resins using Nextek's PPristine™ decontamination technology, setting a new standard for food-contact packaging solutions.

Marcio Amazonas shared his enthusiasm for the role, saying: "I'm excited to join NEXTLOOPP Americas at a time when the urgency for innovative solutions to plastic waste is at an all-time high. Together, we will drive the large-scale production of high-quality rPP resin that can be fast-tracked into locally-produced rPP food-grade packaging to meet the needs of both businesses and consumers."

NEXTLOOPP Americas is actively seeking participants from across the American Polypropylene supply chain to join the project. An introductory webinar, highlighting NEXTLOOPP's achievements and its mission for NEXTLOOPP Americas, will be held on 23 October 2024 and 8 November 2024, at 9 AM Pacific Time / 12 PM Eastern Time.

The webinar is by invitation-only, and expressions of interest to attend can be sent to [email protected] specifying the preferred date.

For more information on NEXTLOOPP Americas' recycling initiatives and the role of FGrPP in creating a sustainable future, visit https://www.nextloopp.com

About Nextek Ltd

Nextek is a global technology organization that provides strategic advice to regional and multi-national organisations and recycling companies. Launched in 2004, Nextek researches and develops innovative strategies and processes within the recycling ecosystem – from designing recycling plants to developing ground-breaking projects for governments and major organisations. Nextek's mission to find science-driven solutions to recycle some of the world's most awkward-to-recycle materials led to the launch of NEXTLOOPP, a multi- participant project, to close the loop on FGrPP in 2020. This project incorporates unique technological breakthroughs that include innovative sorting using AI technology and cutting-edge decontamination technologies.

