NextNav Demonstrates Industry Leading Floor-Level Accuracy for Mobile Calls in Comprehensive Industry Tests

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, the pioneer in 3D geolocation services, today announced that its altitude service delivered "floor-level" accuracy in 94 percent of test calls in recent blind industry tests commissioned by CTIA. The Stage Z Tests were designed to develop a proposed Z-axis (vertical) metric for indoor wireless 9-1-1 calls, as required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Stage Z Tests provided a rigorous and transparent process to evaluate the ability of various technologies to accurately locate mobile 9-1-1 callers in challenging indoor environments spread across an entire Metropolitan area in the vertical dimension. The tests were conducted using popular off the shelf iOS and Android devices running a software client provided by NextNav. The tests included more than 70,000 emergency-style calls generating altitude fixes from over 200 different test locations.

"Our ability to deliver floor-level height accuracy is revolutionary and when adopted has the potential to speed up emergency response time and save lives," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, co-founder and CEO of NextNav. "The ability to precisely locate the exact floor of a building 94 percent of the time across the most challenging indoor environments is a significant breakthrough for wireless 9-1-1 location technologies. The same technology applies to commercial location-based applications on mobile phones, IoT devices, Wearables and autonomous systems."

NextNav's innovative and standards compliant (3GPP) terrestrial positioning network and Metropolitan Beacon System technology enable accurate and secure 3D location of mobile wireless devices. This performance on 'Z' when combined with NextNav's highly precise 2D system is unmatched by any other wide area system. With unparalleled accuracy in all three dimensions and carrier-grade reliability, NextNav delivers what GPS can't: precise location indoors and in urban environments.

About NextNav



NextNav's revolutionary Metropolitan Beacon System (MBS)-based services enable mobile phones and other devices to reliably determine their location and timing in indoor and urban environments where GPS signals cannot be received. NextNav's 3D location services include accurate horizontal positioning, floor-level altitude precision and powerful context and visualization applications. Delivered over a managed network on licensed spectrum with carrier-grade dependability and metropolitan-wide coverage, NextNav's services are designed for public safety applications, E911, critical infrastructure as well as the multitude of consumer, IoT and commercial applications that require reliable indoor 3D location or precision timing. For more information, visit NextNav.com or follow NextNav on LinkedIn.

