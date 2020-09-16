NextNav vertical positioning service now available in sixteen major US markets; plans on track to serve the top 105 US markets by April 2021

NextNav's highly accurate altitude data is a significant breakthrough in geolocation technology, elevating legacy 2D solutions to reflect the 3D world we live in. The vertical positioning service helps first responders save lives by finding people faster in multi-story buildings, opens up new urban markets for location-based applications, and unlocks an entire new ecosystem of 3D geolocation products.

NextNav's technology exceeds the FCC requirements for wireless E911 location accuracy, offering z-axis data within three meters, 94% of the time.

As part of the first set of markets in NextNav's nationwide launch plan, the service is now available in Austin, Birmingham, Carson City, Des Moines, Las Vegas, Memphis, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland OR, Reno, Tulsa, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Francisco, and San Jose.

NextNav's network covers over 23 million people in these markets, including an estimated 94% of structures taller than two stories. NextNav is on track to fulfill its goal of providing service to 105 major metropolitan areas by April 2021.

"First responders, application developers, and service providers have been waiting for accurate vertical location for a long time," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. "We're pleased to finally start delivering this critical service. As we roll out vertical positioning across the country, we're really looking forward to watching a whole new category of geolocation services be enabled."

NextNav's SDK makes it easy to integrate 3D location into any application. Developers can draw on pre-built visualizations or construct their own using NextNav's vertical positioning data. Application developments teams can obtain more information and access NextNav's developer tools by emailing our partnership team.

For more information about NextNav's vertical positioning service, visit https://www.nextnav.com/

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. Using highly accurate altitude (z-axis) measurements, NextNav is transforming location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary Metropolitan Beacon System (MBS) keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

