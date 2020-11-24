NextNav's vertical location service now available in fifty US markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, the leader in 3D geolocation, today announced that its Pinnacle service for vertical positioning is now available in fifty major US markets. With rollouts continuing across the country at a breakneck pace, NextNav is already on track to exceed FCC coverage requirements for vertical location by the end of March 2021.

NextNav's highly accurate altitude data is a significant breakthrough in geolocation technology, elevating legacy 2D solutions to reflect the 3D world we live in. The vertical positioning service helps first responders save lives by finding people faster in multi-story buildings, supports the FCC's 911 requirements, opens up new urban markets for location-based applications, and unlocks an entire new ecosystem of 3D geolocation products.

NextNav's technology exceeds the FCC requirements for wireless E911 location accuracy, offering z-axis data within three meters, 94% of the time.

Since the announcement of an initial sixteen markets in September 2020, NextNav brought its Pinnacle service online in major cities such as Houston, Detroit, St Louis, Seattle, Atlanta, and many more. Many of the largest markets in the country are partially online already, and will be fully covered in the coming months.

NextNav is currently ahead of its projected rollout schedule, and is on track to complete its goal of providing service to 105 major metropolitan areas by the end of March 2021. By the time it is complete, NextNav's Pinnacle service will cover an estimated 94% of structures taller than two stories in these markets.

NextNav's software development kit (SDK) makes it easy to integrate 3D location into any application. Developers can draw on pre-built visualizations or construct their own using NextNav's vertical positioning data. Application developments teams can obtain more information and access NextNav's developer tools by emailing our partnership team.

For more information about NextNav's vertical positioning service, visit https://www.nextnav.com/

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. Using highly accurate altitude (z-axis) measurements, NextNav is transforming location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary Metropolitan Beacon System (MBS) keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

