NEXT/NOW Doubles Down on West Loop After Doubling in Size

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since outgrowing their current space, creative technology agency, NEXT/NOW, has recommitted to its West Loop presence by signing a new lease for double the office space.

Experts in emerging technologies including VR, AR, Gesture control, and projection mapping, NEXT/NOW, creates original experiences for brands, events, festivals, retail, and corporate spaces. Clients include Intel, McDonald's, the NBA, Mercedes Benz, BP, and Visa. A mere glance at their portfolio gives a sense of how deep their client roster goes.

NEXT/NOW starts to move in. Soon the space will be filled with interactive experiences

"The West Loop has been a good fit for us," Randy Gress explained, "as it has grown, so have we." That's no exaggeration, since NEXT/NOW moved to Fulton Market in 2017, NEXT/NOW has won 34 industry awards and hiring has increased 200%. In 2018, NEXT/NOW, was recipient of the AdAge Small Agency Award; which evaluates companies under 100 employees and recognizes those that punch above their weight to compete with larger legacy companies

"Our clients like it here. Lots of hip dining, less congestion, and we're downtown adjacent, so it's easy to pop on over," continued Gress. And they are in good company, over the last decade the West Loop has evolved into a kind of homespun innovation hub for Chicago.

The new space will feature an enhanced showroom for demoing NEXT/NOW's original experiences. "It's basically a digital playground. Clients and partners come in and try our favorite original experiences from the field, and since there is often an element of gamification involved in our work, it can feel a bit like a play day," says marketing strategist, Mark Matthews. "Giant LED video walls, immersive racing rigs, augmented reality portals, and a VR experience featuring a real motorcycle are some of the larger than life experiences we give our guests. You definitely can't do this stuff at home."

NEXT/NOW projects the move will complete in early March and emphasized that they are available for meetings both before and after to discuss that next big project.

NEXT/NOW is an award-winning interactive experiential agency, focused on creating next-generation digital/physical activated spaces and experiences for leading brands, retailers, and exhibits. NEXT/NOW clients include the NBA, McDonald's, Intel, Accenture, The Kraft Heinz Company, Audi, Kaiser Permanente, John Deere, Trek, Under Armour, Steelcase, NEC, and United Airlines. To learn more about NEXT/NOW's unique style of disruptive brand activations explore their website at http://nextnowagency.com/ or write them at hi@nextnowagency.com.

