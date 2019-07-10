NEXT/NOW Expands Design Initiatives with the Addition of New Experiential Art Director

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential Technology Agency, NEXT/NOW, known for developing world-class AR/VR, Touch, Gesture, Motion Tracking, and Projection Experiences, recently hired Experiential Art Director, Dave Najarian, to lead their growing experiential art team. A veteran of live event video design and production, Dave has designed for and toured the world with EDM and Hip-Hop artists like Bass Nectar, Pretty Lights, DJ Shadow, and Joey Badass. The hallmark of David's work was an interplay of real-time generative art, sophisticated motion-reactive visuals, and integrated light and laser effects.

David Najarian - NEXT/NOW

Additionally, Mr. Njarian was a co-founder of RadioEditAV, a design first, creative and tech house focused on bringing new and experimental media to touring artists and brands. Using advanced real-time video rendering tools, Dave is an expert in engineering multiple large-scale video systems, LED pixel mapping, and live high resolution/ high frame rate media playback. Giant, high-concept stage spectaculars, and hypnotic visuals are centerpiece to his live work.

Additionally, Dave served as Creative Director of Imaginex, where he produced concerts and assisted in the creation of the Crescent Sun Media server originally designed for Grammy Nominated recording artist "Pretty Lights."

Accomplished at running large teams of content creators and providing full brand creative direction, Dave is also equipped with the skills and knowledge to execute technically challenging experiential projects and live events. Additional clients include Spotify, Samsung, Under Armour, HP, The National, Eaux Claires Festival, HP, and Griz.

NEXT/NOW Founder and CEO, Alan Hughes summed up the addition to the team, "Not only does Dave bring a new design-focused direction to the agency, but his consummate work in the live event and festival space is providing new and exciting opportunities for both our team and our clients. Dave is one of only a few recognized superstars in the experiential music/branding space, and we are thrilled to have him join our team."

NEXT/NOW is an award-winning interactive experiential agency, focused on creating next-generation digital/physical activated spaces and experiences for leading brands, retailers, and exhibits. NEXT/NOW clients include the NBA, McDonald's, Intel, Accenture, The Kraft Heinz Company, Audi, Kaiser Permanente, John Deere, Trek, Under Armour, Steelcase, NEC, and United Airlines. To learn more about NEXT/NOW's unique style of disruptive brand activations explore their website at http://nextnowagency.com/ or write them at hi@nextnowagency.com.



Contact: Mark Matthews

NEXT/NOW

Phone 312.945.6222

217853@email4pr.com

SOURCE NEXT/NOW

Related Links

http://nextnowagency.com/

