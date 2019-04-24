NEXT/NOW Grows Biz Dev Team as Company Continues to Expand﻿

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning Experiential Technology Agency, NEXT/NOW, known for creating original AR/VR, Touch, Gesture, Motion Tracking, and Projection mapping content and software, has recently added agency veterans Jared Stabiner and Cameron King to continue to expand their growing national initiatives.

Cameron King Jared Stabiner

Stabiner most recently worked with startup Tactify, a company with a focus in the mobile technology world, specifically providing NFC, RFID and Augmented Reality products for experiential activations and events. In addition to solidifying a partnership with Shazam, he has worked with clients such as AMC Entertainment, New Balance, and Bud Light. Before that, he was at VL Group, a music technology and licensing company, connecting brands with music, artists and bands in the marketing space.

Cam King hails from Boston and is an agency veteran with over 8+ years of business development, marketing, sales & networking experience in the emerging technology and brand experience world. Former clients include Nike, PUMA, HSBC, Delta, NFL, JP Morgan, Google, VH1, Samsung, Boston Globe, TJ Maxx, W Hotels, Comcast, and Michelle Obama. Cam currently resides in Denver, CO. He is an avid CrossFit athlete, skydive instructor (with 2,000 jumps), and lover of the great outdoors.

"From our inception seven years ago to today we've seen sustained growth nationally. We are excited to continue to add team members to increase personalization and convenience for our clients and partners," Randy Gress, Director of Development explained. "With a company that specializes in next generation technologies like ours, a particular knowledge set is required. Both Jared and Cam come to us with deep understanding of present advancements and what's lies just around the corner."

NEXT/NOW is an award-winning interactive experiential agency, focused on creating next-generation digital/physical activated spaces and experiences for leading brands, retailers, and exhibits. NEXT/NOW clients include the NBA, McDonald's, Intel, Accenture, The Kraft Heinz Company, Audi, Kaiser Permanente, John Deere, Trek, Under Armour, Steelcase, NEC, and United Airlines. To learn more about NEXT/NOW's unique style of disruptive brand activations explore their website at http://nextnowagency.com/ or write them at hi@nextnowagency.com.

Media Contact

Mark Matthews

312-945-6222

213280@email4pr.com

SOURCE NEXT/NOW