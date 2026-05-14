NextPass Expands Toll Payment Service to Highway 407 ETR in Toronto

Fleets and Consumers Moving Across Both US and Canada Now Have Access to Unified Transponder-less Payment Option, for the First Time

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMove by Cintra, a Ferrovial company, today announced that its NextPass toll management platform now supports Highway 407 ETR, and is the first toll payment option to cover toll roads and managed lanes in both the United States and Canada.

NextPass delivers a toll payment experience without a transponder, adding an unparalleled level of convenience and peace-of-mind to drivers.

"Consumers and Fleets have long been frustrated by having to juggle transponders and figure out how to pay for tolls when moving across regions or countries," said Brad Wright, CEO, NextMove by Cintra. "In partnership with 407 ETR, we've been able to remove complexity and make tolling easier and interoperable for millions of vehicles that move between both countries."

Fleets can sign up for NextPass by registering at NextPass.io/fleets, where they can bulk upload vehicles and receive access to transparent reporting, including details around toll trips by vehicle, day, and the toll segment.

"We have been using NextPass for several months, and have been impressed with their transparency, level of service, and our reduction in operational cycles," said Ben Stoner, Chief Financial Officer, GSP Transportation, Inc., a rental car operator in South Carolina. "Once our vehicles are rented, we have no control over where they go. NextPass ensures that tolls are covered, and we don't have to deal with tolling notices and fees. It's great to see that Toronto is now covered as well."

Consumers can sign up for NextPass at NextPass.io, or by downloading the NextPass app and registering vehicles in it. All vehicles enrolled in the NextPass service have access to Highway 407 ETR.

"NextPass is the perfect option for out-of-province and US drivers who want an easy, near real-time billing option when travelling to Toronto and for Canadians travelling across the US," said Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "With NextPass, drivers can focus on what matters most – making memories at the next destination of their road trip – not figuring out how to pay for tolls."

About NextMove by Cintra

Based in Austin, Texas, NextMove is advancing the technology innovations that are shaping the future of mobility. It is a subsidiary of Cintra, a Ferrovial company, which operates toll roads and managed express lanes to provide congestion relief in fast‑growing regions around the world. Learn more at NextMoveByCintra.com.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is a leading global infrastructure company transforming highways, airports, and energy around the world. Its distinctive integrated business model supports the entire lifecycle of complex projects, from design and financing to construction, operation and maintenance. The company has a global presence and employs more than 22,500 people worldwide. North America is Ferrovial's growth engine, where it developed and is currently operating five Express Lanes across Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, and is managing the 407 ETR highway in Toronto, Canada. The company is also leading the development of the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport. Ferrovial shares trade under the ticker symbol FER on three stock markets: U.S. (Nasdaq‑100 Index), Spain (IBEX‑35), and the Netherlands. The company is included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE Ferrovial